Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!

Congrats are in order for actress Aja Naomi King who recently gave birth to her first child, a son with her partner Dan King. The 36-year-old beauty celebrated the major milestone by sharing a gorgeous, unfiltered photo of her postpartum body on Instagram.

Although Aja didn’t share the actual date of her son’s birth, she did share the days-long birthing experience with her followers calling it the “unimaginable beauty of childbirth” while expressing her gratitude for the strength of her body.

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie,” she wrote. “After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!”

” The unedited photo carousel featured the actress all smiles as she posed outside in a nursing bra and underwear. She continued in the caption, “So in celebration of myself and my body for “Doing the Damn Thing”, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!

Aja’s comment section was flooded with positive comments and support from her friends and followers, with many excited to see a real moment from the How to Get Away With Murder star. “Sending so much love and blessings to you and your growing family fierce woman!” actress Rosario Dawson wrote while Laverne Cox shared a similar sentiment, commenting, “Congratulations darling. I’m so happy for you. And you look stunning.”

Aja’s partner Dan King also shared a quick glimpse of the couple’s new bundle of joy, posting a picture of their new baby as he slept in a sling. ” Whoop there he is,” the proud papa captioned the photo, which was also met with praises of admiration.

The new addition to Aja’s family is extra special as he comes after the actress revealed back in March that she previously suffered two painful miscarriages. She shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I suffered two miscarriages, and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it.”

She continued by reassuring her followers that although she had concerns with this new pregnancy, she felt confident that she and her baby would be fine. “I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some ( I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing.”

