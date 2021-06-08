The Gap Drops Kanye West First Piece from Upcoming Collection

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

What a 44th birthday for Kanye West. The Gap officially changed their logo on their Instagram page and quietly dropped the first piece from Ye’s upcoming collection in celebration of his birthday. It’s been nearly a year since the collaboration was announced and finally, fans can get their hands on a piece. Fans on social media penned the day the ‘West Day Ever.’

The jacket is a bright baby blue bubble coat made from recycled nylon. The jacket is currently only available in the US and retails for $200 and is preordered to ship on October 14th.

The Gap hasn’t dropped a hint about the rest of the collection, but we suspect it will include a variety of unisex items, shoes, hats, and outerwear. We’ve based this on the experience when you visit the Yeezy page on The Gap’s website you have to enter sizing information on a variety of items and your email before you can even get to the page retail page with the bubble coat.

No word on when the rest of the collection will drop.

