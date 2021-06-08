Dr. Walter Williams And Dr. Wesley Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

History Professor Dr. Walter Williams opens up on who are the original Jews. Dr. Williams will discuss the claims by the Hebrew Israelite & the Falashas. Dr. Williams also talks about the creation of the state of Israel & the history of the Palestinians. Before we hear from Dr. Williams, author, & Nation of Islam (NOI), Student Minister Dr. Wesley Muhammad explains what ‘Buck Breaking’ is. Dr. Wesley will also discuss how it relates to gender confusion and the gay agenda.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

