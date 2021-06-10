The Bijou Star Files: LeBron James Is Making A Switch !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 10, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LEBRON JAMES SWITCHING JERSEY NUMBER… From #23 To #6

LeBron James’ iconic #23 is no more … the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is officially switching back to #6 for the start of next season. Read More

KANYE WEST & IRINA SHAYK WHIRLWIND ROMANCE BACK ON U.S. SOIL

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s French rendezvous wasn’t a one-day hookup — ’cause they took to the skies together for a trip back to the States … and we got pics of their return. Read More

6-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT IN THE ARM, ALLEGEDLY BY ANGRY NEIGHBOR …Who’s Already Out on Bond

A 6-year-old boy was nearly killed when his neighbor allegedly opened fire as the kid picked up his bike from the sidewalk — and the man’s already sprung from jail after posting a shockingly low bond. Read More

SPRAY PAINT KAREN SICK OF TEENS’ RAINBOW FLAG ART …Goes on Bigoted Tirade

The bridge in Alcoa that got vandalized by “Spray Paint Karen” has reportedly been repainted … and it looks lovely. Read More

‘PUSHING THE LINE’ STAR YES, I’M KINDA THE JACKIE ROBINSON OF SLACKLINING …Black People Can Do it Too!!!

Slacklining, or highlining, definitely ain’t for everyone — the sport is high adrenaline and high risk, and one of its budding stars, Aaron Bray, knows it’s not on the radar of most Black people … something he wants to change. Read More

SILENTO Judge Denies Bond …YOU’RE A HUGE RISK TO THE COMMUNITY!!!

Silento’s not getting out of jail, at least not for now … a judge just denied his request to be let out on bond in his murder case. Read More

PHILADELPHIA PD COP ACCUSED OF DELETING SUSPECT’S PHONE VIDEO …While His Body Cam Rolled

A Philly cop inadvertently busted himself pulling an illegal move … at least that’s the claim of a man who recorded his own arrest, only to see that video deleted — allegedly by the arresting officer — and now a lawsuit’s coming. Read More

PEACOCKS Overrunning L.A. Towns …THE CICADAS OF THE WEST COAST!!!

While the East Coast is dealing with the cicada plague, some L.A. towns are dealing with their own shrieking nightmare … hundreds of peacocks running amok!!! Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION ROC’S SCHOOL OF MUSIC IS ON ME …Donating 4-Yr. Scholarship, Guest Lecturing Too!!!

Megan Thee Stallion’s about to be known as MTE — Megan Thee Educator — ’cause she’s footing the bill for a full-ride scholarship, and will even serve as a lecturer at Long Island University. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: