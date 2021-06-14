CLOSE
- Sports
Home- Sports

Kyle Bailey: David Tepper is Wrong for Asking Public Funding for a New Stadium

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Within the last week, Panthers owner David Tepper made headlines in the Queen City as he said “The city has to want it” in regards to a potential new stadium down the line for the Carolina Panthers. Tepper also stated that Bank of America Stadium, which has been a staple of Uptown Charlotte since 1996 won’t be up forever in the same meeting with the media.

 

On Wednesday’s edition of the Clubhouse, Kyle weighed in on why it would be a bad idea to go through with this, as he cited countless examples from cities who have been economically hurt beyond belief due to publically funding stadiums while we have seen more stadiums in more recent years become privately financed which Kyle thinks shouldn’t be a problem for David Tepper who is worth over $14.5 Billion dollars.

Ron Rivera press conference

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Despite the criticism that Kyle has for Tepper, he still likes a lot of what he has done so far as an owner for the Panthers, but he can never get on board with him on this.

 

 

 

Kyle Bailey: David Tepper is Wrong for Asking Public Funding for a New Stadium  was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 17 hours ago
06.13.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 18 hours ago
06.13.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Exclusives
Close