LOCAL NEWS: Akron Civic Theatre to Bring ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ on Stage in December

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A popular Holiday television special is about to come to life on stage and is coming to Northeast Ohio later this year.

The Akron Civic Theatre has announced that a live-action version of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is coming to the facility on Dec. 9.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Based on the classic TV special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” brings the storyline and Vince Guaraldi tunes you already know and love, with the addition of more songs and even a sing-a-long portion at the end of the evening.

Tickets start going on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m.

For more information on admission and pricing, click here.

Plus, to get you ready for the December event, here’s one of ‘Charlie Brown’s’ most iconic moments:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of ABC Photo Archives and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland