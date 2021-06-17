According to NBC4i, City officials announced that starting in 2022, Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for full-time Columbus city employees.
“Over the past year, we have all been reminded of the unrelenting power and promise of a free, inclusive society,” stated Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther in a release, Thursday. “I encourage everyone, no matter your background, to learn from the lessons of our past, consider the vital work that still lies ahead and move forward, together, with renewed optimism and determination in pursuit of a more equitable, honest and accountable society.”
In the release announced that full-time city of Columbus employees will be granted an additional paid holiday this year in celebration of Juneteenth, and June 19 will be observed as a paid holiday starting next year.
For the full NBC4 story click here
City of Columbus Makes Juneteenth a Paid Holiday for City Employees was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com