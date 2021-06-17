The Bijou Star Files: Guess Who’s Nude Reality Video Is Trending

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 17, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Joseline Hernandez Trends Online After Going Completely Nude On Her Show, Social Media Reacts

Joseline went skinny-dipping on her show last night and didn't blur anything out.

The housing market is so hot buyers are paying $1 million over asking price

What do homebuyers have to do to get a house in this cutthroat real estate market? Offer sellers a Caribbean vacation?

Rihanna’s lingerie line is offering crotchless, butt-revealing leggings. The internet isn’t sure it wants them

Whether at the Met Gala or in the pages of Vogue, Rihanna has never played it safe with her own fashion choices.

Migos Believe They Belong on Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore for Inspiring the Culture

Migos says that they deserve to be on Atlanta's rap Mount Rushmore for their contributions to the trap music scene.

Facebook is testing Ai to get you to stop fighting in its groups

Conversations can quickly spiral out of control online, so Facebook is hoping artificial intelligence can help keep things civil.

TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE JENNER PUBLICLY CONFIRM RECONCILIATION

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner officially confirmed what the rest of the world already knew: The couple is back together!

KANYE WEST FOURFIVESECONDS FROM HEAT STROKE … Covers Up in Heatwave, Irina Stays Cool

Kanye West is burying his head in the bag when it comes to dressing for L.A.'s scorching heatwave — and could probably learn something from his new girl.

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Shakur Poem In Honor Of His 50th Birthday

Wednesday would have marked the 50th birthday for the late and great Tupac Shakur, and many of his friends and fans celebrated his life as they continued to keep his memory alive.

Rick James Doc Reveals Singer’s Drug Use Allegedly Turned Motown Execs Off From Him And Onto Lionel Richie

Rick James' new documentary, "Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James," revealed that the singer-songwriter's drug use ultimately helped Lionel Richie's career.

Airbnb Spends $50 Million Annually In Payouts To Guests And Hosts To Cover Traumatic Experiences

A new Bloomberg report claims that Airbnb spends $50 Million a year to deal with hosts and guests who have bad, some might even say, "traumatic" experiences while using the service.

John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Is “Doing Great” Amid Bullying Controversy

John Legend shared that his wife Chrissy Teigen is "doing great" despite all the negative publicity and backlash she's received recently due to accusations of cyberbullying.

Bone Fragments Of At Least 17 Victims Discovered Under Suspected Serial Killer’s Home

Investigators made a gruesome discovery under the home of a suspected serial killer in Mexico. Authorities discovered thousands of bone fragments believed to belong to at least 17 victims.

Dionne Warwick Dispels Rumors That She Doesn’t Write Her Own Tweets

Legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick sat down with Elle Magazine for their Lift Every Voice segment to discuss her newfound Twitter fame and being a Black woman in the entertainment industry.

NFL reveals extensive restrictions for unvaccinated players in training camp COVID-19 protocols

The NFL has laid out new COVID-19 protocols for its teams during training camp and the preseason.

LAMELO BALLWINS NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR… As LaVar Predicted!!!

Call LaMelo Ball "ROY" from now on … 'cause the Charlotte Hornets star has just been named the NBA's Rookie of the Year!!!

Congrats! Kyrie Irving & Marlene Wilkerson Welcome Their First Baby Together

Kyrie Irving has been lowkey about his love life but recently felt like it was time to show off that side with the world.

Girl Scouts Say the Pandemic Has Left Them With 15 Million Boxes of Unsold Cookies

The Girl Scouts have some extra boxes of cookies they need to get rid of — 15 million boxes, to be clear.

Victoria’s Secret Is Rebranding, Wants to ‘Redefine Sexy’ [Photos]

Victoria's Secret is trying to make a comeback.

Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Beyoncé and Solange ‘Always’ Celebrate Juneteenth: An ‘Honor to Be Black’ [Video]

Juneteenth may just now be on the path to becoming a federally-recognized holiday, but according to Tina Knowles-Lawson, her daughters Beyoncé and Solange have 'always' celebrated the historic day.

Nick Cannon Welcomes Twin Boys With Abby De La Rosa — Zion Mixolydian And Zillion Heir Canon [Photo + Video]

Nick Cannon is dad for the …fifth AND sixth time.

Woman Found Guilty of Killing Husband With Mixture of Boiling Water and Sugar

A woman in the UK was found guilty of murder after killing her husbandby pouring a mix of boiling water and sugar on him while he was sleeping in their home.

Florida Woman Arrested After Punching Girlfriend for ‘Talking in Her Sleep About an Ex’

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly punching her girlfriend after reportedly hearing her "talking in her sleep about an ex."

Video Shows Black Man Apologize Before Being Fatally Shot by Honolulu Police [Video]

Video taken from a doorbell video camera at a Nuuanu property shows Lindani Myeni apologizing to a couple staying at the home on April 14. Moments later, Honolulu Police Department would respond to a 911 call, and shoot and kill Myeni.

Angering Michael Strahan Was The ‘Nail In The Coffin’ For Chris Harrison Tenure As Host Of ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Harrison, who was recently given an exit limo full of cash from the Bachelor franchise after nearly two decades of host duties, didn't get rosy treatment from some of his ABC colleagues during his attempted apology tour.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

