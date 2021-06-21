The Bijou Star Files: A Judge Isn’t Feeling DMX Fiance’ as His Common Law

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 21, 2021:

DMX Father’s Day Message … YOU WERE THE BEST DAD!!!

DMX’s fiancée posted a Father’s Day message that is both incredibly sweet and heartbreaking. Read More

Judge Denies DMX’s Fiancée Request For “Common Law Wife,” Legal Battle Over His Estate

The battle over the late rapper DMX’s estate has begun, and things may turn ugly. Read More

BOBBY SHMURDA ON FATHER’S DAY HELPS STRUGGLING NYC DADS …Free Meals & Cuts on Me!!!

Bobby Shmurda might not have any kids of his own — but still wanted to make someone’s dad feel special on Father’s Day … rolling out the proverbial red carpet for those in his own backyard who needed it most. Read More

USAIN BOLT I’m a Dad Again …MEET THE TWINS, SAINT & THUNDER!!!

Usain Bolt is not letting that surname of his go to waste — especially as it pertains to his kids … including the two latest additions to his family, who’ve got names that really lean in. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN Father’s Day Post for John NO WORDS & I’M FRESH OUT OF TEARS

Chrissy Teigen just gave John Legend a shoutout for Father’s Day — but she also seemed to give some insight into her own state of mind … and it sounds like she’s drained, literally. Read More

DIPPIN’ DOTS CEO SUED BY EX-GF FOR ALLEGED REVENGE PORN She Says He Sent Nude Pics To Her Mom

The CEO of Dippin’ Dots is being sued by a former girlfriend who says he went on a campaign to humiliate her by sending nude images of her to numerous people, including her mom … but the CEO says the lawsuit is an attempt to extort him. Read More

DAMON DASH I’ve Got Every Right To Sell ‘Reasonable Doubt’… JAY-Z’S OFFER WAS TOO LOW!!!

Damon Dash says Jay-Z attempted to buy his share of Roc-A-Fella records for a price that was way too low — so he’s out to find a new buyer — and not even a lawsuit from the label will stop him. Read More

CBS STUDIO CENTER WORKER INJURED BY SET WALL COLLAPSE

A man working at CBS’ famous TV and film studio was injured when part of a 600-lb. wall collapsed on him … Read More

PRINCE CHARLES REPORTEDLY WANTS TO DENY ARCHIE ‘PRINCE’ TITLE

Prince Charles has reportedly drawn a line in the sand in the brewing war between him and Prince Harry … by allegedly refusing to make his grandson, Archie, a prince once Charles ascends to the throne. Read More

STEVE-O Bigfoot Suit Assistance …VIA DUDE PUBE-SHAVING TRAIN!!!

Steve-O‘s getting back to “Jackass” basics — doing something incredibly vile and stupid, but also hilarious … all to the delight of his fans, who were happy to donate to his cause. Read More

LA LA & CARMELO ANTHONY UNITED FRONT AFTER DIVORCE Attend Son’s BBall Game

La La and Carmelo Anthony are making one thing clear in the midst of their divorce … their son remains their top priority. Read More

SHANNON SHARPE On LeBron’s Beef W/ NBA …PLAYERS DESERVE BLAME TOO!!!

LeBron James can’t put ALL of the blame on the NBA for the rash of injuries this season … so says Shannon Sharpe, players deserve some of the finger-pointing too! Read More

NINA SIMONE Family Blasts Kamala Harris YOU BARRED US FROM ACCESS TO ESTATE!!!

VP Kamala Harris was once AG Kamala Harris — and it was during that time that she ripped Nina Simone‘s family from her estate … so claims the late singer’s own flesh and blood. Read More

SLICK WOODS ON VICTORIA’S SECRET Mixed Feelings on Pivot …SEX SELLS, BUT THIS IS COOL I GUESS 🤷🏽‍♂️

Victoria’s Secret is doing both a good thing and kind of a dumb thing by replacing their “Angels” with strong female ambassadors … so says noted Fenty model Slick Woods. Read More

SAWEETIE Snaps Up New Rolls-Royce FLEXING ON QUAVO’S BENTLEY SHOT???

Saweetie seems to be responding to Quavo‘s suggestion that he did, indeed, repo a Bentley he’d gifted her during their relationship … by one-upping him with a new Rolls-Royce. Read More

MACY GRAY LET’S TRY & SAY GOODBYE, OLD GLORY… Gimme a New U.S. Flag!!!

Macy Gray thinks America’s ready to walk away from its national flag, and even though we may stumble … she thinks it’s for the best, and that the time has come for a new design. Read More

CALIFORNIA COP VIDEO SHOWS KICK TO SUSPECT’S HEAD… Deputy Under Investigation

A Sheriff’s deputy in Southern California is under investigation due to a video of him winding up and kicking a suspect in the head AFTER the guy appeared to surrender. Read More

ROC-A-FELLA Sues Damon Dash …TO STOP NFT SALE OF ‘REASONABLE DOUBT’

Roc-A-Fella is knocking Damon Dash‘s hustle … the record company is suing one of its own founders in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, claiming Dash is trying to auction off one of Jay-Z‘s debut albums as an NFT. Read More

EYELID BITE VICTIM CHIHUAHUA LOVERS ATTACKING ME NOW!!! Claim I’m Hating On Breed

Kelsey Salmon is fending off a different kind of attack — chihuahua lovers are accusing her of dragging the breed through the mud over her eyelid-biting incident. Read More

NFL’S COLE BEASLEY I’M NEVER GETTING COVID-19 VACCINE ‘I’d Rather Die Actually Living’

“Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated! I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If you’re scared of me then steer clear or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period.” Read More

Woman Alleges Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Newborn Twins, Claims He Has Provided Financial Assistance But She Is Seeking For Her Children To Have A Relationship With Him

It’s has only been a few hours since a source revealed that La La Anthony was filing for divorce from her estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, and the tea is starting to flow. A 38-year-old woman who doesn’t want her identity revealed at this time shared text messages alleging that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins. Read More

More Than 100 City-Owned Restrooms In Atlanta To Be Designated As All-Gender Use

On Wednesday, the mayor signed an administrative order into law that will transform over 100 city-owned restrooms into all-gender use restrooms. Read More

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Blocks Making Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Employees

President Biden officially signed the bill making Juneteenth a national holiday—however, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision surrounding the new law has sparked an online debate. Read More

A Judge Ruled That Florida Would Be Harmed By The CDC If They Prevent Most Cruise Ships From Sailing

A federal judge ruled Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s conditional sailing orders are harmful to the cruise industry and “likely constitutes an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power to CDC.” Read More

WTFashion: Dolce and Gabbana Releases Wedge Sandals In Wicker and Python With Leaves and Appliqué For Over $6K

Many designers have been receiving a lot of backlash for their lack of creativity when it comes to fashion. Some designers are getting carried away with the overpriced and poorly designed pieces. Read More

