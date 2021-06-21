LOCAL NEWS: Large Gathering of 2K in Portage County Leads to an Investigation

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A event that ended in a huge amount of people showing up at a park in Portage County is now being examined for what lead up to that particular moment the crowd became bigger.

There was a celebration that turned into a major event on June 19 at Wingfoot State Park in Mogadore when it reached at about 2,000 individuals showing up for what “appeared to be a Juneteenth-related gathering.”

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into that particular celebration.

Those who were arriving after the crowd gathering had to be turned away with more advised to stay away from the park as “law enforcement worked to clear” the large amount of people who were already there.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The drive from the front of the park to the back of the park usually takes about three minutes, but sheriff’s office said it took squad cars approximately 28 minutes. It took law enforcement about two hours to clear out the group. Once the crowd was dispersed, park employees noticed a large amount of litter behind, including bottle and beer cans.

In addition, there were also reports of shots being fired at the event.

The trash was so much to clean up, that a larger amount of maintenance workers were brought in to remove the excess liter throughout the evening of June 19 and the morning of June 20, so that the park can be ready for a Father’s Day event.

There is a meeting set to take place in the sheriff’s office on June 24 to discuss what all took place at the Saturday event and how large gatherings and events will be dealt with moving forward.

