CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: My Friend Brought Her Boo On A Girls Trip, What Should I Do? [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Eva’s Corner is all about that dreaded moment in a friend group that we all have to deal with.  A listener sent a letter in talking about her friend group of over 15 years and one of the friends messed up. All the girls got together for their annual girls trip and one friend decided to bring her man and it messed up the group dynmatic.  This listener is wondering how does she express her disappointment to her friends.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

Eva’s Corner: My Friend Brought Her Boo On A Girls Trip, What Should I Do? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario
So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain…
 3 hours ago
06.21.21
Macy Gray attending the 'Jazz a Juan' Jazz Festival.
Macy Gray’s Call for the American Flag to…
 4 hours ago
06.21.21
R&B Vet Kem Enjoyed Father’s Day By Announcing…
 8 hours ago
06.21.21
Eboni K Williams Is Breaking Barriers As The…
 9 hours ago
06.21.21
Exclusives
Close