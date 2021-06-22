CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame Dash

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Damon Dash‘s attempt to sell JAY-Z‘s 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token (NFT) has been blocked by a federal judge.

On Tuesday (June 22), a court ruled in favor of JAY-Z and stated any upcoming auctions for the album to be halted immediately. However, the legal win for Hov is temporary in the case even though the judge ruled he and Roc-A-Fella’s arguments were “deemed credible and correct.”

According to TMZ, Dash’s maneuver wasn’t just about a sale of Reasonable Doubt, an album he had hands-on when he and Hov were both part of Roc-A-Fella, but his entire stake in the company as well. When the two former business partners fell out and Hov bought back the masters to Reasonable Doubt, Dame claims he was lowballed with an offer to purchase his stake in the company.

Roc-A-Fella was represented by attorney Alex Spiro in the case and accused Dame of attempting to jump in on the NFT craze which has seen millions of dollars passed around as fans and collectors purchase novelty or tangible items.

RELATED: Did Jay-Z &amp; Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?

RELATED: Dame Dash, Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son

The lawsuit is the second related to JAY-Z’s critically acclaimed debut album, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Friday (June 25). Earlier this month, Roc-A-Fella and Hov sued photographer Jonathan Mannion for exploiting the rapper’s name and image without his consent. According to court documents, Mannion has numerous photos of Hov on his website, from the Reasonable Doubt days and onward and sells them for thousands of dollars.

“It’s ironic that a photographer would treat the image of a formerly-unknown Black teenager, now wildly successful, as a piece of property to be squeezed for every dollar it can produce,” court documents say. “It stops today.”

JAY-Z Fans Praise His Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

10 photos Launch gallery

JAY-Z Fans Praise His Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

Continue reading JAY-Z Fans Praise His Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

JAY-Z Fans Praise His Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

[caption id="attachment_967567" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] On Jay-Z‘s excellent “A Million and One Questions,” the Brooklyn superstar playfully asks “Is he gon’ ever fall off” to which most know the answer by now. After delivering yet another powerful string of bars on DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” track, fans are propping up Hov and rightfully so while also giving his track partner Nas some shine too. First, let’s share the lyrics from “SORRY NOT SORRY” below: Sorry, that’s another B/Haters still ain’t recover from the other B/Mm, that’s a double B/Nah that’s a triple B, can’t forget ’bout the other Bey (Hey)/It’s the white gloves for me/Hater know not to touch me, I’m with the f*ckery (F*ck with me)/Humbly (Humbly), nah, respectfully/I’m a project baby, f*ck y’all expect from me (Technically)/’Merica’s disrespect for me/You killed Christ, you created religion, unexpectedly/Circular ice on Japanese whiskey, on my mezzanine/Overlookin’ the City of Angels, the angel invested in things Nas glided on the track as well, making sure to mention his recent investment win in the cryptocurrency space with CoinBase among his other ventures. Jay-Z’s slight mention of angel investing also caught folks’ ears as well. The song has emerged as one of the early favorites from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album. Thus far in 2021, this is the second major appearance of Jay-Z on a track, the first being “What It Feels Like” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle from the Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album project. While it might be a long shot if we’ll ever get a follow-up to the excellent 4:44, Jay-Z is solidified in the eyes of many. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mON6_EQfQFI — Photo: Getty/Screencap

JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame Dash  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
SPORTS: Ex-Browns Player Carl Nassib Has Come Out…
 5 hours ago
06.22.21
JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame…
 9 hours ago
06.22.21
7 items
7 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Must…
 11 hours ago
06.22.21
T-Pain Reveals He Went Into Depression After Usher…
 11 hours ago
06.22.21
Exclusives
Close