The Bijou Star Files: Guess What Ace Hoods Fathers Day Diss Is Really About!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Ace Hood Claims His Children’s Mother Wouldn’t Let Him See Their Kids On Father’s Day Over Money, She Fires Back (Video)

While Father’s Day is supposed to be a joyous celebration for all the daddies, Ace Hood revealed his holiday wasn’t going so well on account of he wasn’t with his children Sunday and suspects money is the reason why. Read More

SENATOR MARCO RUBIO Pentagon’s UFO Report …I EXPECT MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS

Senator Marco Rubio, one of the driving forces behind the highly-anticipated Pentagon report on UFOs, says he’s not expecting stunning conclusions, but adds getting to the bottom of the mystery is vital for national security. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN IT’S OVER WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON… Again

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up, and allegedly the split happened shortly after allegations spread last month that he cheated on her again. Read More

NFL’S CARL NASSIB ANNOUNCES HE’S GAY… ‘I Truly Love My Life’

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay.” Read More

H.S. BASKETBALL FANS THROW TORTILLAS AT LATINO PLAYERS Officials Condemn ‘Reprehensible’ Incident

Ugly incident at a boys high school basketball game in Southern California over the weekend … when opposing fans and players from a predominantly white school fired tortillas at a largely Latino hoops team after a heated playoff game. Read More

COURTNEY STODDEN OPRAH’S GOTTA GET ME ON WITH CHRISSY… We Can Help People!!!

Courtney Stodden thinks an Oprah interview with Chrissy Teigen on cyberbullying would be remiss to leave out one important piece to the story … Courtney Stodden!!! Read More

DONALD TRUMP CAN’T WE SEND COVID PATIENTS TO GUANTANAMO??? Book Claims He Proposed the Idea

President Trump allegedly had a radical idea about how to deal with Americans in Asia who had contracted the coronavirus in the early pandemic days — don’t bring them home, send them to Guantanamo Bay. Read More

KENDALL JENNER RIPS KARDASHIAN CURSE ‘Men Need To Take That Responsibility’

Kendall Jenner wants to kill the “Kardashian Curse” narrative once and for all … saying their exes need to own up to their problems and stop letting the KarJenner family take all the blame. Read More

ROBERT KRAFT TAKES GF FOR A SPIN IN NEW RARE BENTLEY… Best Bday Gift Ever?!

You didn’t think Robert Kraft was gonna let that thing sit in the garage, did you?! Read More

DMX DEF JAM COVERED THE FUNERAL COSTS… Shelled Out $35k!!!

After DMX gave it to us for the better part of 3 decades, the late rapper’s label returned the favor and covered his funeral expenses. Read More

Colorado Couple’s Newborn Baby Required Dozens Of Stiches After Her Face Was Slashed During Botched C-Section

A Colorado couple was devastated when their newborn baby girl had her face slashed during a botched emergency C-section and now they are pursuing legal action. Read More

Democratic Rhode Island Senator Under Fire For Saying His Membership At All-White Beach Club Is ‘Tradition’

A Democratic Rhode Island Senator who bills himself as being a progressive against systemic racism is in hot water for defending his long-term membership at a private all-white beach club in the state. Read More

The Supreme Court Rules That The NCAA Violated Antitrust Laws By Limiting Some Of The Education Related Benefits For Student Athletes

For quite some time, there has been a debate on the different compensation student athletes can receive while playing under the NCAA. However, on Monday, the Supreme court ruled that the NCAA cannot place a limit on the educational benefits student athletes could receive. Read More

‘Wild N’ Out’ Model Alyssa Scott Confirms She’s Carrying Nick Cannon’s 7th Child In Father’s Day Post

At this point in 2021, if Nick Cannon is going to do one thing, it’s show up for the maternity shoot. Read More

D.C. Man Sues Seven Airlines Over Mask Mandate, Accuses Them Of Discriminating Against Passengers With Medical Conditions

A man has filed a lawsuit against seven airlines accusing them of discrimination because they told him he’d have to wear a mask despite his medical condition. Read More

American Airlines Is Canceling Hundreds Of Flights Because It Can’t Keep Up With High Travel Demand

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights due to a shortage in staff amid the rising demand for travel as cases for the Coronavirus go down across the nation. Read More

Facebook Officially Launches Clubhouse Competitor ‘Live Audio Rooms’

Facebook has officially launched Live Audio Rooms, its new live audio competitor against Clubhouse. Read More

Florida Man Allegedly Pulled Gun On A Starbucks Employee Over Missing Cream Cheese; Employee Turned Out To Be Police Chief’s Daughter

A Florida man allegedly pulled a gun out on a Starbucks employee who turned out to be a police chief’s daughter. Read More

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Registered as Tax-Exempt Non-Profit Amid $50M Lawsuits

Kanye West recently received the tax-exempt status for Sunday Service, even though he’s facing $50 million lawsuits from ex-workers. Read More

Deadly Super-Fungus Traced to a Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit in Brazil

Candida Auris, a lethal yeast, was discovered in Brazil for the first time late last year. According to a new article published this week, the scientists who treated and analyzed these early cases claim the covid-19 epidemic helped establish a breeding habitat for the fungus to sprout and spread inside a hospital’s intensive care unit. Read More

New Book Reveals Trump Believed Showing ‘Empathy’ in George Floyd Case Would Indicate Weakness to Political Base

After millions of people saw George Floyd’s murder on camera in May 2020, calls for justice erupted almost immediately, particularly among African-Americans. Read More

Lil Duval Trolls Nick Cannon Over Seventh Baby Speculation [Photo]

Lil Duval offers a hot take on Nick Cannon fathering four children so far this year. Read More

Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Disappeared’ in a Bedroom with 3 Women at a Bel Air Birthday Party for 30 Minutes, Came Out Looking ‘Disheveled’

According to a new report,Tristan Thompson disappeared into a bedroom with three women during a Bel Air birthday party and came back out looking ‘disheveled’ 30 minutes later. Read More

Polo G Nets The First No. 1 Album Of His Career With ‘Hall Of Fame’ [Photo]

It’s official — Polo G’s Hall of Fame is the No. 1 album in the country. On Sunday (June 20), Billboard reports the rap star landed his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Hall of Fame earned a whopping 143,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. during the week ending June 17, according to MRC Data. Read More

Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Get Into It Over Upcoming Verzuz Battle: I Cant Even Name 5 Bow Wow Songs

Are Soulja Boy and Bow Wow trying to promote their upcoming Verzuz battle with an online back-and-forth? Read More

Damon Dash Blasts Jay-Z As A ‘Bully’ & A ‘Liar’ Amid Lawsuit From Roc-A-Fella Over Rapper’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Album

Damon Dash has more to say about the lawsuit he’s facing from Roc-A-Fella. He blasted Jay-Z Read More

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors’ Org ‘Dignity & Power Now’ Allegedly Failed To Tell IRS About $175K In Donations

Financial allegations connected to Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors continue. Read More

Coworker Beef: Messiest Tweets From The Spicy Squabble Between Megan Thee Stallion & Ex-Work Husband DaBaby

Things were all good just a few months ago when Megan Thee Stallion and work husband DaBaby collabed on their fourth record (“Cry Baby,” “Cash Sh*t,” “NASTY” and “I DID IT”) before falling out in a messy public back-and-forth over the ‘VIBEZ” rapper retweeting a tweet about his new “SKAT” collab with the “Thot Sh*t” rapper’s accused assailant Tory Lanez. Read More

We Back Outside: Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce Joint Tour Powered By Rolling Loud

Following the release of their joint mixtape Voice Of The Heroes, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have announced a joint tour presented by Rolling Loud. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: