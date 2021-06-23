The Bijou Star Files: Trinbagonian Community Is Unhappy With Prince of Wakanda

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 23, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Michael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation By Members Of Trinbagonian Community After Naming New Rum Brand ‘J’Ouvert’

Michael B. Jordan is expanding his portfolio with the launch of his new rum brand, J’Ouvert, and while MBJ was celebrating his new venture this weekend, members of the Trinbagonian (Trinidad and Tobago) community were outraged at his choice to trademark the name J’ouvert. Read More

RAIDERS’ CARL NASSIB NFL JERSEY FLYING OFF SHELVES… #1 Seller!!!

It’s not Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers … no, the NFL player with the top-selling jersey over the last 24 hours is none other than Carl Nassib!!! Read More

MACY GRAY Jan. 6 Changed Everything… LET’S MAKE FLAG A UNITING SYMBOL!!!

Macy Gray says what went down on January 6 is the main reason why she wants to redesign the American flag, because she feels the insurrection violated Old Glory and turned it into a symbol of hate. Read More

IKEA MENU FRIED CHICKEN & WATERMELON …To Honor Juneteenth?!?

IKEA is under fire after one of its stores in Atlanta allegedly listed fried chicken and watermelon as menu items for its employees to supposedly honor Juneteenth. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON ON VERGE OF VICTORY Against Paternity Accuser

Tristan Thompson appears to be headed for a legal win in his libel suit against the woman claiming he fathered her child … the court is leaning toward awarding him a chunk of cash. Read More

DAMON DASH JAY-Z ALBUM NFT SALE BLOCKED …Roc-A-Fella Gets Legal Win

Damon Dash is taking the L — at least for now — in his attempt to auction off Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” album as an NFT … but he’s not likely to give up just yet. Read More

T-PAIN USHER TOLD ME I RUINED MUSIC …But No Hard Feelings!!!

T-Pain just added some much-needed context that softens the blow everyone assumed he took with Usher’s comment — saying it’s not as big a deal as he perhaps made it seem. Read More

MICHAEL SAM SPEAKS OUT ON CARL NASSIB ‘Thank You For Owning Your Truth’

Michael Sam — the first openly gay football player to be drafted by an NFL team — is supporting Carl Nassib, saying he can’t wait to finally see an openly gay NFL player compete in a regular-season game. Read More

NINA SIMONE BIZ ASSOCIATE SAYS KAMALA’S NO VILLAIN… She Upheld Nina’s Wishes

VP Kamala Harris didn’t rip Nina Simone’s family from her estate, as the late singer’s kin claim … at least according to a business associate of Nina’s, who claims Kamala was ensuring Nina’s vision for her trust was realized. Read More

IGGY AZALEA LOOKING FOR LOVE ON DATING SHOW …After Playboi Carti Split

Iggy Azalea hasn’t had much luck in her love life lately — and on the heels of her split with Playboi Carti, she tried a different method to get back in the field … reality TV!!! Read More

YG TELEHEALTH VAN’S HEADING IN RIGHT DIRECTION …But We Can Do More!!!

YG’s been helping bring medical and mental health services to the Black community for a year now, but he’s not resting on his laurels … he has bigger plans for TeleHealth Van. Read More

KENDALL JENNER GETS RESTRAINING ORDER …Against Guy She Says Sent Gifts, Showed Up At Home

Kendall Jenner has beelined it to court for another restraining order against a man she claims has been “stalking” her since 2018 … Read More

MASTER P I WANT PELICANS COACHING JOB… Zion Will Be Happy!!!

Rap legend Master P knows exactly who the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans should be — MASTER P!!!! — superstar Zion Williamson would LOVE the move!! Read More

Trick Daddy Says Beyoncé Can’t Sing–“That’s My Unpopular Opinion. Did I Say Anything Disrespectful? No”

Whew! Trick Daddy and the Beyhive had us clutching our pearls on Tuesday morning after Trick shared some “unpopular opinions” about Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While speaking in a Clubhouse room on Monday night, Trick expressed that he doesn’t think Beyoncé can sing and said she doesn’t write any music. Read More

Lil Baby Named ASCAP’s 2021 Songwriter Of The Year

With the huge success of his ‘My Turn’ album that dropped in 2020, that album broke many records. The album was certified RIAA three times platinum, earned him a few GRAMMY nominations, and was named RIAA‘s top album for 2020. Baby has definitely solidified his spot in the rap game and keeps elevating. Read More

Rhodes College Will Reportedly Charge Students Who Haven’t Received The COVID-19 Vaccination $1,500 Per Semester

While the overall cost of college isn’t getting any cheaper, unvaccinated students at Rhodes College will now have to incur another cost to attend school. Read More

Vin Diesel Confirms That Cardi B Will Return To The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise With Appearance In ‘F10’ Set For 2022

#Roommates, as fans gear up for the highly-anticipated ninth installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” franchise, Vin Diesel recently spilled some exclusive details about Cardi B’s future in the multi-billion-dollar film franchise. During a recent interview at the premiere of “F9,” Vin Diesel said that Cardi B was such an asset to the film, that her character will return in the 10th installment, which is set for a 2022 release. Read More

South African Woman Who Said She Gave Birth To 10 Babies Admitted Into Psych Ward

South African woman who claimed she gave birth to 10 babies at once has been admitted into a psychiatric ward. Read More

Airlines Say Flight Passengers Have Gotten Heavier, New Safety Rules Are Being Set

Airlines are setting new weight rules for flying; however, no one will be getting weighed for now. Read More

California Governor Gavin Newsom Pushing To Use Pandemic Relief Funds To Pay Off Low-Income Californians’ Unpaid Rent Amid Republican-Led Recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use pandemic relief funds to cover all unpaid rent for low-income Californians. Read More

Questlove Recalls Times During His Career Where He Had To Musically Code-Switch: ‘It’s Not Just In The Office Space. But Even In Entertainment’

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson opens up about how he’s had to code-switch throughout his career while discussing his upcoming feature film “Summer of Love.” Read More

Michael Jackson Once Offered To Produce Music For “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”; Disney Declined

Michael Jackson once offered to be a part of Disney’s 1996 animated hit “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” However, Disney declined the King of Pop’s offer. Read More

CitiBank launches “True Name” Initiative with Mastercard To Allow Trans and Non-Binary People to Use Their Chosen Name

Citi is the first big bank to provide cardholders the chance to choose the name listed on their credit card, more than a year after Mastercard unveiled the “True Name” initiative. Read More

Florida Bartender Goes Viral For Using Note Disguised as a Receipt to Save Women From “Creepy” Man

The quick-thinking Florida bartender who saved two ladies from a creepy customer by slipping one of them a note disguised as a receipt claimed he’s used to dealing with pervs who give off “very weird” vibes. Read More

“Pizzeria Karen” Tells Black Family To Leave The U.S. & Throws Red Pepper Flakes In Baby’s Face

A white woman threw red pepper flakes on a 5-month-old baby during a racist attack at a pizzeria. Read More

Uber Eats Driver Abducts Family’s Cat During A Delivery; Family Pleading For It’s Safe Return

An Uber Eats driver used one of her food deliveries as an opportunity to carry out an abduction of a family’s beloved pet cat. Read More

Baby Boy’ And ‘Boyz N The Hood’ Casts Reunite To Celebrate John Singleton’s Legacy

Boyz N The Hood and Baby Boy are being recognized by the American Black Film Festival and Sony Pictures Entertainment in honor of director John Singleton’s legacy. Read More

Tyra Banks Reacts Victoria’s Secret Retiring ‘Angels’

Victoria’s Secret announced last week that they are doing away with the VS Angels and are launching the VS Collective to be more inclusive. One of the OG Angels took to Instagram to reflect on her time as an Angel and give props to the models involved in the new Collective. Read More

Ludacris Hasn’t Gotten Pilot’s License yet Despite Impressive Flight Post [Video]

A few months ago, a video of Ludacris confidently flying a plane made its rounds on the internet, leaving people astonished with his apparent piloting prowess. However, just because he was flying a plane doesn’t mean he had his license, and now, he’s confirmed that he doesn’t yet have an official certification. Read More

Trina Defends Beyoncé and JAY-Z After Trick Daddy’s Comments [Video]

Trick Daddy and Trina are often synonymous. But when it comes to Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse controversy, she wants nothing to do with it. Read More

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company Over Deadly Crash

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against a helicopter company over the fatal crash that killed her husband, their daughter Giana and seven others. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Has Not Been Fired From #RHOA + Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Are Filming

Cynthia Bailey’s future on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has been quite the topic of conversation over the last few days following reports the show veteran removed the #RHOA hashtag from her Instagram bio. Read More

Sabrina Peterson Claims T.I. Pays His Security Guard For $25K To Kill Her

Her legal face-off with the Harrises continues and Sabrina Peterson is telling her side of the story. She alleges that the person told her that T.I. hired them to push her off of a building. Read More

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade To Launch Skincare Line For Kids Of Color Called Proudly

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s latest business venture is one for the kids.

The actress and retired NBA star announced their new skincare line, Proudly, that will cater to children of color. Read More

Sinbad Reveals He Lied During His Initial Audition For ‘A Different World’, Almost Didn’t Appear On The Show

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Reunion Road Trip, comedian Sinbad made an interesting confession to his former co-stars. Apparently, Sinbad–who played Coach Walter Oakes in the series–lied during his initial audition and, as a result, almost didn’t make in onscreen! Read More

Kodak Black Faces Backlash For Celebrating Birthday With Lakers-Themed Helicopter: I’m Ouchea, I’m Like Kobe

Kodak Black’s celebration for his “Kobe Bryant year” was met with lots of backlash thanks to props he decided to mark the day with. Read More

T.I.’s Cryptocurrency Fraud Lawsuit Dismissed Due For Exceeding Statute Of Limitations

It looks like T.I. has received some good legal news amid a rough year for the rapper!

Back in 2019, T.I (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) was sued by an investor in FLiK–an unregistered and fraudulent initial coin offering (ICO)–and accused of breaking three different cryptocurrency security violations in 2017. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Stealing Content From Creative Director: This Is Why A Lot Of Smaller, Black Creatives Can’t Get Nowhere

Megan Thee Stallion is being called out by a creative director for allegedly stealing her style and content. Read More

