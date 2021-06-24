The Bijou Star Files: Verzuz Addresses MJB Vs. Toni Braxton Rumor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 24, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Verzuz Breaks Silence on Viral Toni Braxton and Mary J. Blige Battle Rumors [Photos]

Rumors have been floating about stating that the next big Verzuz pairing will come from R&B legends Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton, and one fan took their questions to the powers that be. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS WANTS TO END CONSERVATORSHIP AND SUE FAMILY ‘I’m Not Here To Be Anyone’s Slave’

Britney Spears railed on her dad and her management team during Wednesday’s explosive court hearing … saying she wants the conservatorship to end now, and she’s so angry she thinks her family has abused her so much that she’d like to sue them. Read More

JOHN MCAFEE DEAD AT 75, SUICIDE IN SPANISH JAIL… Was Facing Extradition to U.S.

John McAfee — the software mogul behind the famous antivirus software — has died by suicide … according to reports out of Spain. Read More

BLUEFACE WILD STORY BEHIND HIS NEW RESTAURANT… Starts with Stolen Car!!!

Blueface is the proud new owner of a soul food restaurant in SoCal, but it might never have happened if he hadn’t had a little misfortune … with his car. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN GETS PERMANENT RESTRAINING ORDER Against Alleged Stalker

Kim Kardashian is going to have court-ordered protection from a man she claims wanted to make himself at home, literally, for a good long while … as a judge just slammed the gavel. Read More

MICHAEL B. JORDAN SORRY FOR J’OUVERT RUM LINE, GUYS …We’re Doing a Name Change

Michael B. Jordan almost went the way of other celebs when it comes to booze and cultural appropriation — but he saw the early warning signs, and decided to pivot. Read More

QUAVO SELLING SAWEETIE’S BENTLEY FOR $280K!!!

It looks like the rapper did in fact take back his ex, Saweetie‘s, 2020 Bentley Continental, despite what Quavo sources had insisted, because that exact same car — complete with “icy” headrests — is up for sale on the luxury and exotic car dealership Jakes Motorcars. Read More

H.S. BASKETBALL COACH FIRED AFTER PLAYERS THROW TORTILLAS… At Latino Opponents

Coronado H.S. hoops coach JD Laaperi has been fired from his job following the alleged racist incident … with the school board voting unanimously to part ways at a meeting Tuesday night. Read More

SPIDER-MAN AMAZING MEETING WITH THE POPE

Pope Francis may be a superhero in the Catholic church, but he came face-to-face with a guy who’s a hero to children everywhere … including kids in hospitals he visits to cheer them up. Read More

‘GORILLA GLUE GIRL’ TESSICA BROWN SUFFERS MISCARRIAGE

“Gorilla Glue Girl” says she suffered a miscarriage 3 months into her pregnancy … and she’s not sure, at this point, she’ll try to have another baby with her fiancé. Read More

Florida Woman Discovers Almost A Billion Dollars In Checking Account–Says She’s Having Trouble Returning It

A Florida woman received almost a billion dollars in her bank account and is having trouble giving it back. Read More

Seattle Pride Event To Charge White People A $50 ‘Reparations’ Fee To Attend

A Pride event in Seattle is planning to charge white people up to $50 in “reparations fees” to attend. The event, which is going down this Saturday in Seattle’s Jimi Hendrix Park, is being hosted for Black and brown members of the LGBT community. Read More

Keri Hilson Sparks Online Debate When She States That She’s “Hoping My Soulmate Is A Black Man”

Keri Hilson while discussing relationships, Keri Hilson questioned whether she was wrong for hoping that when God sends her soulmate, that he is a Black man. Read More

The Original Cast Of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Reunites At The Tribeca Film Festival To Celebrate The Film’s 30th Anniversary

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Five Heartbeats” that occurred back in March of this year, all of the original stars of the film (including “Big Red” and “Flash”) celebrated the milestone at the recent Tribeca Film Festival. Read More

Britney Spears Alleges Her Father Has Been Drugging Her & Forcing Her To Be On Birth Control In Recent Conservatorship Hearing

Appearing remotely, Britney Spears didn’t hold anything back regarding her father’s treatment of her in the 13 years he’s been her conservator and what she revealed is more shocking than her fans could’ve ever imagined. Read More

The Trailer For Netflix’s New Blind Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Trends On Social Media As Contestants Are All Dressed In Animal Costumes

Netflix is back at it again with a brand new twist on the dating show and social media can’t stop talking about it. The popular streaming service just dropped the trailer for its brand new blind dating show “Sexy Beasts” that features contestants (wait for it)…all dressed in various animal costumes. Read More

Kelly Moved To Brooklyn Detention Center Ahead Of Sex-Trafficking Trial

Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has been transferred to a federal jail in New York City ahead of his trial, scheduled to start this summer. Read More

T-Pain Clarifies It’s All Love Between Him And Usher After ‘This Is Pop’ Interview

Singer and rapper T-Pain caused a stir when a clip of his This Is Pop interview aired, showing an upsetting interaction he had with Usher. But he wants to make it known that he has no ill will toward the singer. Read More

Spirit Passenger Groped On Flight Told To ‘Stay Quiet’ By Flight Crew

An 18-year-old woman claimed she was groped by a stranger on an early morning Spirit Airlines flight to California. When she alerted flight attendants to the abuse, they told her to “sit down and stay quiet.” Read More

The Supreme Court Has Ruled in Favor of a High School Cheerleader Who Cursed Over the Internet

The Supreme Court sided with a former high school cheerleader who claimed that she could not be punished by her public school for posting a profanity-laced comment on Snapchat while off-campus. Read More

Bank Says Florida Woman Who Thought She Had A Billion Dollars Actually Had A Negative Balance

According to Chase Bank, the Florida woman who thought she had nearly a billion dollars in her account on Saturday actually had a negative balance instead. Read More

Ohio Family Of Four Found Dead On Father’s Day; Police Investigating As Possible Murder-Suicide

Police into an incident as a murder-suicide after an Ohio family of four were found fatally shot on Father’s Day. Read More

Woman Receives More Than 150 Amazon Packages She Never Ordered

A woman received over 150 Amazon packages that didn’t belong to her, and now she’s going to donate the materials inside to local hospitals. Read More

Long Wait Times, Higher Prices: People Want To Know Why They Are Paying So Much For Rideshares Lately

Since the pandemic, the costs for rideshare services have risen substantially, and people want to know why. Read More

Father of Pharrell’s Cousin Killed by Virginia Cop Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The father of Donovon Lynch, who was shot and killed by a police officer earlier this year is suing the city of Virginia Beach and the officer in a wrongful death suit. Read More

Dave Chappelle Says He’ll Only Apologize To Candace Owens For Calling Her Articulate

Dave Chappelle says he does not plan on apologizing to Candace Owens for all the things he said about her in his Netflix comedy special. Read More

Warren Buffett Donates Billions In Shares, Resigns As Gates Foundation Trustee

Warren Buffett is giving away more billions as he steps down as trustee at Gates Foundation. Read More

Math Teacher Posed As Teenager To Extort Underage Girls Who Sent Him Nudes

Federal prosecutors released details on a 44-year-old math teacher and track coach who describes himself as a “follower of Christ,” who brazenly posed as a teenage boy and coerced at least two underage girls to “produce pornographic images of themselves,” to send to him. Read More

Morris Chestnut Set to Produce New Movie ‘Greenwood Avenue’ About the Tulsa Race Massacre

Morris Chestnut is among a producing team behind the new feature film, ‘Greenwood Avenue,’ which details 1921’s Tulsa Race Massacre. Read More

Man Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison for Harassing Black Neighbor; Burned Cross and Displayed Swastika as a Form of Intimidation

A man in Indiana was sentenced in federal court for making racial threats to intimidate his black neighbor, in violation of the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act, and for unlawfully possessing firearms. Read More

BET Awards Announces Special Tribute For Legendary Rapper DMX

The 2021 BET Awards will pay tribute to the late rapper DMX with epic performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and more, all curated by Swizz Beatz. Read More

White Woman Who Called 911 on an Amazon Driver Because She Didn’t Like His Driving Has Been Charged With a Hate Crime

The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged a white lady with a hate crime last Wednesday after she accosted a Black Amazon driver in April and called 911 on him, claiming that he was “trying to escape” as she attempted to stop him from driving away. Read More

Def Jam Sources Says They Paid Way Over $35K For DMX Funeral; Cost Was Close To $300k

Def Jam allegedly shelled out much more than $35,000 for DMX’s funeral, which was initially reported. Instead, those close to the label say that the final bill was nearly $300,000. Read More

Ohio Man Arrested For Tipping Stripper Fake Money

An Ohio man is being charged with burglary after reportedly handing two counterfeit bills to a gentlemen’s club dancer. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes for Rum Brand’s Controversial Name and Promises to Rename It

Nicki Minaj and other social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction with Michael B. Jordan’s rum brand’s name. Read More

Khloé Kardashian ‘Is Done Falling for’ Tristan Thompson’s ‘Empty Promises’

Khloé Kardashian is dealing with the aftermath of ex Tristan Thompson embarrassing her in public once again. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Sh*t’ Is At The Center Of A TikTok Strike By Black Creators [Video]

Following the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Thot S—,” many Black creators on TikTok are refusing to create dances to the song in an effort to expose how often their dances are recreated by white creators. Read More

Naturi Naughton Honored With Her Own Day In NYC

Naturi Naughton has been putting in the good work in the entertainment industry for some time now. And now she’s receiving her flowers. Read More

Rescue efforts underway after high-rise building partially collapses near Miami Beach

A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, according to Miami Beach Police. CBS News reports that at least one person is dead as people are being rescued from the building. Read More

