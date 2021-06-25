The Bijou Star Files: Ye Is Suing Wal For Selling His Knock Offs !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

KANYE WEST SUES WALMART YOU FOAMED IT IN!!! … Ripped Off Yeezy Footwear

A company spokesperson tells us, “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.” Read More

PRINCE HARRY STILL ‘HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS’ …See Baby’s Birth Certificate

Prince Harry left the Royal Family and is having babies with Meghan Markle in America … but he’s still getting his royal due, at least in California. Read More

RUDY GIULIANI NY LAW LICENSE SUSPENDED …Thanks to Trump Work

Rudy Giuliani can’t practice law in the state of New York, for the time being, and it’s all because of the lawyering he was doing on behalf of former President Donald Trump. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION HOT GIRL SUMMER’S OFFICIALLY HERE …In My New Swimwear Line!!!

Megan Thee Stallion just redefined “WAP” while modeling her new swim collection, ’cause … WHAT A PERFORMANCE?!?! Read More

IKEA GA NAACP NOT DOWN WITH APOLOGY …Calls Juneteenth Menu ‘Performative’

IKEA has more work to do if it wants forgiveness for a misguided Juneteenth celebration … because one of Georgia’s leading Black voices ain’t buying what the company’s selling in the apology aisle. Read More

MIAMI BUILDING COLLAPSE MAJORITY OF 12-STORY CONDO STRUCTURE GONE… 1 Person Dead, Many More Feared

A terrifying and devastating scene unfolded in Miami early Thursday, as a 12-story oceanside condo building partially collapsed … and a massive emergency effort is underway to find people who may have survived. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY LOVE ON THE BRAIN Got ‘Em Feeling Like …

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are clearly into playing games, but not when it comes to their relationship. Read More

PAUL MOONEY HOLLYWOOD SENDOFF… Memorial Service With Leno, Griffin & Others

Paul Mooney’s closest friends — celebrity and not — came together to honor the actor … in a service that included a whole lot of laughs, and some tears too. Read More

Shaun King Trends On Twitter After Samaria Rice Calls Him Out For Fundraising Money In Tamir Rice’s Name

Shaun King was trending on Twitter early Wednesday, after Samaria Rice let him have it in a lengthy Instagram post. Samaria wrote two paragraphs accusing the well-known activist of robbing her “for the death of [her] son” by raising money in Tamir Rice’s name without her permission. The post, published Tuesday evening, came after Shaun released an episode for his podcast ‘The Breakdown With Shaun King’ about their conversation. Read More

Flint Police Officer Spotted Breaking Down Into Tears After Fatally Shooting A 19-Year-Old Woman After She Allegedly Shot First

Video of a Flint police officer breaking down into tears after shooting into a vehicle over the weekend has been making its rounds across social media. Officials later announced that the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local area hospital and later announced deceased. Read More

Reverend Jesse Jackson Among Those Arrested During Protest At The U.S. Capitol Over Voting Rights Bill

The Reverend Jesse Jackson, 79, was among around 20 protestors who were arrested outside the U.S. Capitol building to protest the continuous stalling of the passing of the Voting Rights Bill. The legendary civil rights leader Jesse Jackson was part of a peaceful demonstration organized by the Poor People’s Campaign to protest the filibuster from Republicans that has been used to block the Voting Rights Bill in Congress. Read More

Shaun King Responds To Samaria Rice Controversy, Drops Receipts Implying Meeting May Have Been A Setup

Shaun King was a top trending topic on Twitter Wednesday after Tamir RIce’s mother Samaria Rice accused the activist of raising money in Tamir’s name without her permission following a conversation they had for his podcast. Read More

The First Rioter Convicted For Storming The U.S. Capitol Receives Probation & A $500 Fine

On Wednesday, the first rioter to be convicted for storming the U.S. Capitol received her punishment, and it appears her sentence was very lenient. Read More

Lil Duval Compares DaBaby To Ludacris & Lil Baby To Jeezy

If there is any debate that remains consistent, it would be any debate that compares the likes of two different rappers. And on Thursday, Lil Duval sparked a debate when he compared DaBaby to Ludacris and Lil Baby to Jeezy. Read More

‘White Rage’ Trends On Social Media As General Mark Milley Speaks About The Critical Race Theory (Video)

On Thursday, the term “white rage” started to trend after the highest ranking officer in the Military, General #MarkMilley, stated he wanted to understand exactly what it was in response to Florida Republicans speaking against the critical race theory. Read More

Lab Analysis Determines Tuna Could Not Be Found In Subway’s Tuna Sandwiches

According to reports, Subway may not be serving real tuna sandwiches. The New York Times published a study that revealed lab tests didn’t find any “amplifiable tuna DNA” in Subway’s tuna sandwich. Read More

A Texas Restaurant Is Reportedly Offering Manager Positions With $50,000 Salaries To Teenage Workers

According to a report, the restaurant has reportedly been fast-tracking teen workers into managerial positions due to a staff shortage. Read More

Kimberly Alexander Responds After Tristan Thompson Scores A Win In The Libel Case Against Her

According to E News, the negative test led to a conditional default judgment in Tristan’s favor, along with a payment of more than $50,000. Read More

DaBaby Launches New Fashion Line With BoohooMAN

DaBaby is getting his DaBusinessMan on with the launch of his new fashion line. DaBaby is teaming up with global online retailer BoohooMAN to put out an exclusive collection of summer fits. Read More

Hot Boy Summer: Vermont Man Steals Million-Dollar Yacht To Go Joyriding

When Megan Thee Stallion told us to drive the boat, one man understood the assignment a bit too well, stealing a million-dollar yacht for a 48-hour joyride. Read More

Subway Issues Statement Questioning The Validity of DNA Tests Following Lab Analysis Report That Their Tuna Sandwich Found No Tuna DNA

Subway continues to be in the hot seat after another bad press release recently published by the New York Times. Read More

Shyne Announces His Role As Belize’s Leader Of The Opposition

Less than a year ago, Bad Boy alum Shyne was elected to Belize’s House of Representatives. Since that time, he’s moved up the ladder. On Wednesday, he announced on Instagram that he had been appointed Belize’s Leader of the Opposition. Read More

Sean Kingston Admits To Cheating On His Girlfriend While She Was In Another Room

During a new episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Sean Kingston got honest and maybe a little too honest. Read More

Missing Toddler Found By Journalist Who Was Sent To Cover Story About Child’s Disappearance

A missing toddler in Italy was found by a journalist who was sent to cover the story about his disappearance. Read More

Trump Tried To Get The Justice Department to Stop ‘SNL’ From Teasing Him

A new report claims that Donald Trump was allegedly so fed up with the relentless jokes from the Saturday Night Live cast that he tried to enlist The Justice Department to make them stop. Read More

Joe Biden to Extend the CDC’s Restriction on Evictions Before it Expires at the End of the Month

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of 44 House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to extend the CDC’s nationwide restriction on evictions before it expires at the end of the month. Read More

Scottie Pippen Claims Michael Jordan Cheated To Win Some Bets And Bought Advantages With Others

It is well known that Michael Jordan is a notoriously competitive gambler who has been accused in the past of cheating to win bets. Read More

Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Friday And Prosecutors Are Requesting That He Serve 30 Years In Jail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced on Friday, and he might serve the rest of his life in prison. Read More

Harlem Globetrotters Pen Open Letter Asking NBA to Make Them an Official Franchise

On Monday, the Harlem Globetrotters addressed an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, requesting that the team be recognized as an official franchise. Read More

Biracial Teenager Tasered By Trooper For Looking “Suspicious”

A 16-year-old boy was tasered by a patrol officer who followed him to his girlfriend’s home because he “looked suspicious.” Read More

Trick Daddy Tells Beyhive He’s More Afraid Of Roaches Than Bees

Trick Daddy has been in hot water these past few days with the Beyhive. In fact, the calculated dragging by the hive became so intense that the Miami rapper sat down with Marc Lamont Hill to address it. Read More

New ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Shows How Michael Myers Survived…Again [Video]

Michael Myers is back. Read More

Bob Marley’s Family to Launch the First Celebrity Magic Mushroom Line

Late reggae icon Bob Marley’s family is getting into the psychedelic mushroom business. Read More

Rihanna Forgot To Bring Her ID To A Bar, So The Bouncer Refused To Let Her In Despite Her Being Rihanna [Photos + Video]

There are some people who are real sticklers for the rules.A bouncer at New York nightspot Barcade, refused Rihanna entry after the internationally famous superstar, whose face and name are global institutions, who has been on TV since she was 17 (16 years ago!)… forgot her ID. Read More

50 Cent Roasts Young Buck Amid Rumors He ‘Came Out’ Of The Closet and Young Buck Responds [Video]

Young Buck returned with a new single titled “Public Opinion” on Thursday (June 24) letting the world and 50 Cent know he doesn’t pay their commentary much mind, but he’s ready for any beef. Read More

LAUREN LONDON TO RELEASE FIRST PUMA CAPSULE COLLECTION “FOREVER STRONGER”

Lauren Londn, brand ambassador for PUMA, and the brand are releasing a new capsule, Forever Stronger, that is inspired by London and her hometown of Los Angeles. Read More

SAWEETIE REVEALS SHE PUSHED BACK HER ‘PRETTY B*TCH MUSIC’ ALBUM

For fans looking to get into Saweetie’s Pretty B*tch Music studio album soon, sorry, you have to wait a bit longer. The rapper revealed in an interview with Big Tigger that she is going back to start over. Read More

KEVIN HART & SNOOP DOGG TO RECAP THE 2021 OLYMPICS

“Kevin Hart and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” Read More

JANELLE MONÁE SIGNS WITH SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR GLOBAL ADMIN DEAL

Sony Music Publishing and Janelle Monáe have announced the signing of an all-encompassing, worldwide administrative deal that will cover both her current music catalog and future efforts. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Among Others Selected to Receive Honorary Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann have been selected by the Academy to receive honorary Oscars at next year’s Governors Awards ceremony in January. Danny Glover will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is presented in the form of a Oscar statuette. Read More

