The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B Is Rockin Baby Number 2

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 28, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CARDI B I’M PREGGO WITH BABY NO. 2!!! Surprise @ BET Awards

Cardi B and Offset are expecting again — and they made the announcement in grandiose fashion … through a joint performance at the BET Awards!!! Read More

A$AP ROCKY SWEEPING RIHANNA OFF HER FEET IN NYC… No, Literally!!!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are riding off into the sunset — or the sunrise, rather … and we mean it in every sense of the word, ’cause a late-night date night turned into just that. Read More

OLYMPIC HAMMER THROWER GWEN BERRY PROTESTS NAT’L ANTHEM …Ahead of Tokyo Games

Gwen Berry — a U.S. hammer thrower who’ll compete at the Tokyo Olympics — partook in what event honchos have said they won’t tolerate come game day … national anthem protests. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON WISHES KHLOE A HAPPY BDAY …After Very Public Split

Tristan Thompson might not be with Khloe Kardashian romantically anymore, but he’s still got a lot of love for her — which you can see in a public birthday message he sent Khloe’s way. Read More

BOW WOW CELEBRATES ‘VERZUZ’ WIN AGAINST SOULJA Contribution Solidified???

The people have spoken, and they say Bow Wow beat Soulja Boy in a “Verzuz” — which begs the question … can Shad get a little respect on his name now??? Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS I WON’T BE HAVIN’ A BALL IN TOKYO …Passes On Olympics

Serena Williams will not be Tokyo-bound this Summer … because she just said she’s not heading to the Olympics. Read More

POP SMOKE FAMILY THANKFUL FOR TRAVIS SCOTT DIOR COLLAB …Let’s Work Together More!!!

Pop Smoke’s family is showing Travis Scott some serious love for paying tribute to the late rapper through a fashion collection with Dior … and they want to work with him again for future projects. Read More

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Dior Show THE CACTUS JACK DIOR SHOW LAUNCH GALLERY

Business deals aside, he says seeing Pop’s image on a Dior shirt is bringing up a lot of emotions … and the family’s just thankful for all the folks keeping his memory alive. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Back From Paris …WHAT’S IN THE BAG?!?

Travis Scott knows when you take a trip to Paris, you gotta bring back some goodies for your GF … we’re guessing that’s what he did, but it’s not for sure. Read More

TOUR DE FRANCE AUTHORITIES ON THE HUNT FOR WOMAN WHO CAUSED MASSIVE CRASH

It seems that massive crash Saturday during the Tour de France might have been downright criminal … because French authorities are now on the case. Read More

MASTER P SIGNS W/ ROC NATION SPORTS AGENT… Serious About NBA Coaching Gig!!!

Master P wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted to coach the Pelicans, he’s signed with one of the biggest agencies in sports to help him get the job!!! Read More

HOT-AIR BALLOON TRAGEDY BASKET GONDOLA DETACHES IN AIR… Kills 4, Injures 1

A hot-air balloon ride in New Mexico quickly turned into a deadly nightmare — as the gondola that was carrying the riders snapped clean off … and plummeted to the ground below, killing several. Read More

COLLAPSED MIAMI CONDO BUILDING ‘MAJOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE’ THROUGHOUT… 2018 Report Notes

The Miami condominium building that partially crumbled to the ground — leaving at least 4 dead and dozens of others unaccounted for — seemed to be an accident waiting to happen … at least that’s what an engineering report suggested as early as 2018. Read More

MICHAEL STRAHAN’S EX-WIFE ARRESTED AFTER VIOLATING EX-GF’S ORDER OF PROTECTION

Michael Strahan‘s ex-wife has been arrested for violating an order of protection involving an ex who claimed she was being terrorized by the woman … Read More

JEFF BEZOS SUES GIRLFRIEND’S BROTHER …Fork Over The Cash, Dude!!!

The war between Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend’s brother is far from over, because the Amazon chief has just sued Michael Sanchez for allegedly hiding money to avoid forking over some serious cash. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON PATERNITY ACCUSER HOSTING STRIP CLUB… Might Need $50k Real Quick

Tristan Thompson‘s paternity accuser is on the verge of losing a lawsuit against the NBA star, which could mean coughing up a lot of dough … much of which she could raise at a strip club. Read More

PRINCE Handwritten Notes For ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ FETCH $151K AT AUCTION!!!

Some Prince superfan just nabbed an incredible piece of memorabilia … the handwritten lyrics to “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and it wasn’t cheap. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN SENTENCED TO 22.5 YEARS IN PRISON

Chauvin will end up serving 15 years behind bars in accordance with Minnesota law … according to Minnesota Department Of Correction officials. Read More

FASHION NOVA CEO VEHICLE TARGETED IN HOLLYWOOD HILLS SHOOTING… One Person Dead

Law enforcement sources tell us the suspects ordered 2 men who were traveling in the Rolls with Richard to the ground and took jewelry. Richard had already gone inside his home. We’re told Richard’s security came out of the home and that’s when the shootout started. Read More

T.I. RIPS WOMAN SUING HIM FOR DEFAMATION… Toss Her Suit, Judge!!!

T.I. is legally lashing out at the woman who alleges he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, and he wants her defamation lawsuit against him thrown outta court. Read More

BLUEFACE INKED BARE-KNUCKLE BOXING DEAL… Fighting In July!!!

“I never boxed. I’m a gang member, so I just fight a lot.” Read More

‘Good Girls’ Canceled After Four Seasons At NBC After Plans To Move To Netflix Fall Apart

I know they’re not going to leave fans hangin’ like this! The last five episodes of #NBC’s “Good Girls” will be its last. Read More

Karlie Redd Responds After Wendy Williams Says She Is “Too Old & A Little Dusty” To Date Lamar Odom

It was recently revealed that Lamar Odom will be a guest star on the latest season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’, as he has formed some sort of relationship with Karlie Redd. Read More

North Carolina Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sell Drugs Outside A Local Rehab Center

The sheriff at the Robeson County Sheriff’s office in North Carolina is calling a local man “the devil himself” after he was arrested for allegedly trying to sell drugs outside of a local rehab facility on Tuesday Read More.

Big Latto Steps Out To The Airport In Her Bonnet Amid Cultural Conversations About It

The cultural conversation about wearing bonnets in public has been ongoing for a hot minute! Some argue that bonnets shouldn’t be rocked outside the home, while others argue that those who aren’t wearing it should mind their business. And some people are stuck on that “in certain spaces” line where they might see sense in wearing it to the airport, but not at the grocery store or an elementary school for example. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson To Receive An Honorary Oscar & Danny Glover To Receive The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award At The 12th Governors Awards Ceremony

There is no doubt that Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are legends that have made huge contributions to the culture as they have played memorable roles throughout their careers, and soon they will be honored at the upcoming Governors Awards ceremony. Read More

Bye Shark! Rihanna Covered Up Her Matching Tattoo With Drake

Switch it up and make it real for me! Whew, Rihanna is always evolving and switching things up! The mogul always has the trendiest hairstyles, lewks, and tattoos that many try to emulate. Rih Rih is a force to be reckoned with. Read More

Wendy Williams Tells Cynthia Bailey She Should Be Fired From “RHOA”—Cynthia Claps Back & Says NeNe Leakes Should Never Return

During her recent appearance on the “Wendy Williams Show,” Cynthia Bailey was likely not expecting Wendy to boldly tell her to her face that she should be fired from the show. Read More

Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith Welcome Their Baby Girl Isabella Rose Smith

Congrats are in order to Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith on the birth of their baby girl. Crystal took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter Isabella Rose Smith. Read More

George Floyd’s Brother, Terrence Floyd Addresses Derek Chauvin In Court

The day that many people have been anticipating has arrived, and before Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill could give Derek Chavin his sentence. The family members of George Floyd spoke before the court to offer their statements before learning how long Chauvin would be in prison. Read More

Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing Opened With A Heartfelt Message From George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Floyd—“I Ask About Him All The Time”

George Floyd’s legal team opened the proceedings with a virtual appearance by his youngest daughter, Gianna Floyd. Before opening statements and the eventual sentencing, those present in court heard the heartfelt remarks by 7-year-old Gianna Floyd in reference to her father, who was killed by Derek Chauvin. Read More

Young M.A. Reportedly Checks Herself Into Rehab To Fight Unspecified Addiction

Keep Young M.A. in your prayers during this time, as it is being reported she has checked herself into a rehab center to fight an unspecified addiction. According to Power 105.1, the rapper posted a photo to her Instagram account letting fans know she was on her way to rehab. Read More

Florida Man Refuses To Sell Family Home Stuck In The Middle Of Massive Development Project

A Florida man is determined to be the last one standing against a $600 million commercial development by refusing to sell his home. Read More

Kentucky Joins Other States Offering Cash Bonuses To Get People To Rejoin Workforce

Kentucky is the latest state to offer hefty cash incentives to persuade people to return to the workforce as the economy begins to bounce back from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Generous Customer Leaves Behind $16,000 Tip, Ordered Some Hotdogs, Chips, Drinks

What a time to be a waiter. A generous customer left behind a $16,000 tip after ordering a few hot dogs, chips, and drinks. Read More

New York Opioid Settlement Reached, Johnson & Johnson To Pay $230M

Johnson and Johnson will pay $230 million to New York according to a recent settlement agreement between the two. Read More

BET Awards 2021: See the Complete Winners List [Photo + Video]

The BET Awards 2021 went down live at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Sunday (June 27).

See below for the complete list of winners: Read More

Album of the year:

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist:

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Best male R&B / pop artist:

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best new artist:

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s choice award:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year:

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best international act:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress:

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award:

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Would You Watch? Lil Kim Says She Wants to Do a ‘Verzuz’ with Nicki Minaj [Video]

The 2021 BET Awards are currently underway, but during the pre-show Lil Kim made a rather bold request. Read More

11 Moments from Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s Verzuz

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s highly-anticipated Verzuz battle was a trending topic all night, particularly following a month of the two rappers trading shots online. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

