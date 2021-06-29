Kirk Franklin’s Wife Tammy Writes a Heart Warming Message to Her Husband

Continue reading Baby Girl Delivered A Baby Boy: Kirk Franklin’s Grandson Is Here! [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_162700" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Amy Sussman / Getty[/caption] Congrats are in order for Kirk Franklin’s daughter, Carrington! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) She gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Shiloh Mekh on April 13, 2020, making Kirk and Tammy Franklin first-time grandparents! “This beautiful girl grew me up, motivated me to move passed my fears…and my love for her showed me a deeper dependency on Jesus,” Carrington’s mother Tammy wrote on Instagram this week wishing her daughter a Happy Birthday and sharing a photo of her new grandchild. “She’s my friend, my confidant, my cheerleader and my joy! She was the first to make me a Mother and now watching her be a Mama to our first grandchild is an unexplainable gift!” Carrington’s husband Maxx showered her with love on her first Mother’s Day last week saying, “One month into motherhood has shown me all I needed to see. You are a wonderful mother and I am grateful that my son and I have such an amazing woman in our lives.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CAB6_D-HDXv/ See photos of the newest edition to the Franklin/Nakwaasah family below! SEE ALSO: Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH] SEE ALSO: Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]