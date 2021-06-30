LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

HBO’s classic series, The Sopranos might’ve went out on a whimper (yes, we’re still mad about that series finale), but now fans will have a prequel film to look forward to and once again be reminded that Tony Soprano (RIP James Gandolfini) deserved a better sendoff.

The Many Saints of Newark will focus on the rise of a young Tony Soprano (who still somehow looks old) and how he went from a kid with a high IQ to up and coming mobster on the streets of New Jersey. Written by Sopranos creator, David Chase, the film will center around Tony’s relationship with his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who introduces him to a life of crime and pulls him away from a potentially going to college and enrolls him into the school of hard knocks.

Filled with beatdowns, money moves, and some sex, the trailer definitely takes us back to the mid 00’s when Tony Soprano was the king of Sunday nights.

Whether or not this will be enough to redeem HBO’s horribly executed series finale to the life of Tony Soprano remains to be seen, but regardless we will be checking this out when it drops this Fall on HBO Max and in theaters.

Check out the trailer for The Many Saints of Newark below and let us know if you’ll be getting back into the world of the Mafia come later this year.

Tony Soprano Lives: Check Out The Trailer to ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

