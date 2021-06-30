CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tony Soprano Lives: Check Out The Trailer to ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

This actually looks good...

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK

Source: Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema

HBO’s classic series, The Sopranos might’ve went out on a whimper (yes, we’re still mad about that series finale), but now fans will have a prequel film to look forward to and once again be reminded that Tony Soprano (RIP James Gandolfini) deserved a better sendoff.

The Many Saints of Newark will focus on the rise of a young Tony Soprano (who still somehow looks old) and how he went from a kid with a high IQ to up and coming mobster on the streets of New Jersey. Written by Sopranos creator, David Chase, the film will center around Tony’s relationship with his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who introduces him to a life of crime and pulls him away from a potentially going to college and enrolls him into the school of hard knocks.

Filled with beatdowns, money moves, and some sex, the trailer definitely takes us back to the mid 00’s when Tony Soprano was the king of Sunday nights.

Whether or not this will be enough to redeem HBO’s horribly executed series finale to the life of Tony Soprano remains to be seen, but regardless we will be checking this out when it drops this Fall on HBO Max and in theaters.

Check out the trailer for The Many Saints of Newark below and let us know if you’ll be getting back into the world of the Mafia come later this year.

Tony Soprano Lives: Check Out The Trailer to ‘The Many Saints of Newark’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cult Leader And Actress Charged With Sex Trafficking Operation Return To Court
‘Smallville’ Co-Star Allison Mack Gets Three Years in…
 24 mins ago
06.30.21
Tony Soprano Lives: Check Out The Trailer to…
 2 hours ago
06.30.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To…
 4 hours ago
06.30.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Erica Mena and Safaree Welcome Baby No. 2…
 23 hours ago
06.29.21
Exclusives
Close