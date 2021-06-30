R.I.P. Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Has Passed Away at Age 88

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the key members behind the Iraq War has died.

Donald Rumsfeld, a former U.S. Defense Secretary, has passed away on June 29. He was 88-years-old and surrounded by members of his family at the time of his passing.

Rumsfeld’s family took to his Twitter account to issue a statement:

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Rumsfeld served as the nation’s defense secretary under two administrations, first under former President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977, and again under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006. The Republican also served as a U.S. congressman from Illinois in the 1960s and worked as White House chief of staff for a short time under Ford.

Rumsfeld played a key role in the start of the Iraq War after the U.S. was rocked by the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

According to USA Today, Rumsfeld “oversaw the Pentagon’s response and its initial attack on al-Qaida bases in Afghanistan.”

He also helped the Pentagon shift its focus to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, while Al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden had escaped to Pakistan, where he stayed until his death in 2011.

Rumsfeld, who was days away from turning 89, is survived by his wife (Joyce), three children and seven grandchildren.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

