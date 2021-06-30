The Bijou Star Files: Wendy Williams and Ray J !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 30, 2021:

Ray J & Wendy Williams Spotted Out Together In New York City

The spotlight was on Ray J and Wendy Williams earlier today as they were spotted out in the Soho area of New York. The pair were photographed walking while their arms were linked together. Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM WIMBLEDON AFTER LEG INJURY… Tearful Exit From Court

Serena just issued a statement on the withdrawal … saying her early, unplanned exit was “heartbreaking.” Read More

FORMER DISNEY STAR KYLE MASSEY ALLEGEDLY SENT EXPLICIT VIDS TO 13-Y.O. GIRL… Charged with Felony

Kyle Massey — known for playing Cory Baxter on Disney shows “That’s So Raven” and “Cory in the House” — is now facing a felony for allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl he knew. Read More

Chase Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion In Couple’s Account –Says It Was A Glitch

In less than a week, another report of Chase Bank depositing billions into an account has surfaced online. Read More

Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Are The Next Artists To Face Off In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle (Exclusive)

It looks like the next battle is right around the corner, and this time living legends Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat will be battling it out hit-for-hit. There is no doubt that they both have legendary catalogs and now fans will have the pleasure of watching them face off during this year’s Essence Festival. Read More

Hospital Suspends Nurse For Joking About Mistreating Patients On TikTok

A hospital has suspended a nurse after her TikTok videos raised concerns over the way she treats her patients. Read More

Iowa Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up McDonalds After They Forgot His Dipping Sauce

An Iowa man was arrested on Saturday after threatening to blow up a local McDonald’s after workers forgot to include dipping sauce with his chicken McNuggets order. Read More

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Says Federal Weed Laws ‘May No Longer Be Necessary’

Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s most conservative justices, said Monday that because of the hodgepodge of federal policies on marijuana, federal laws against its use or cultivation may no longer make sense. Read More

