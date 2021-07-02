CLOSE
Ohio Sees Large Jump in COVID Cases

The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, July 1, the state reported a total of 1,111,903 (+579) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,662 (+48) hospitalizations and 8,318 (+2) ICU admission. A total of 5,578,940 people — or 47.73% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,208 from the previous day.

This is the highest amount of reported cases since 621 were reported on June 4.

ODH reported 28 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,309. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Ohio Sees Large Jump in COVID Cases  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

