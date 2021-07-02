The Bijou Star Files: Faizon Love Was Boo’d Up With Gabrielle Union !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 2, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Faizon Love Claims He Made Out With Gabrielle Union Years Ago–Dwyane Wade Responds

Faizon Love took a trip down memory lane recently, recalling a time he allegedly made out with Gabrielle Union while at a club with former NBA baller Vince Carter. Read More

KEVIN GARNETT SELLS MALIBU PAD WITH OCEAN VIEWS.. For $16 Million!!!

Kevin Garnett just sold his massive Malibu property for $16 million bucks … but the lucky buyer is gonna be shelling out even more dough — ’cause the house isn’t even finished!!! Read More

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM NFL ISSUES $10 MILLION FINE!!! After Sexual Misconduct Probe

The Washington Football Team is getting hammered with a staggering, and record-setting, $10 MILLION fine after the NFL wrapped up its sexual misconduct investigation of the organization. Read More

BILL COSBY EXPLORING LEGAL OPTIONS …Could Sue Over His Trial

Bill Cosby is huddling with his legal team Thursday, and a potential lawsuit against Montgomery County will be the hot topic on the table. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Speaks On Her Wendy Williams Interview, Comments About NeNe Leakes, Her Reality TV Future & Her New 4TH Of July-Themed Partnership With Seagram’s!

Cynthia Bailey Hill gave us the tea about the show, the recent viral Wendy Williams interview, her comments about former bestie NeNe Leakes and how she’s celebrating the 4th Of July with a new partnership with Seagram’s! Read More

Tokyo Olympics Formally Bans Swimming Caps For “Afro Hair”—Official Committee Says “Elite Athletes Don’t Require Caps Of Such Size”

We are just weeks away from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and as the world’s top athletes get ready to snatch medals while competing on the world’s biggest stage, there is a new report creating debate. It was recently confirmed that swimming caps for “Afro hair” have officially been banned from the Tokyo Olympics—all because the committee believes “elite athletes” don’t need them. Read More

California Hate Crimes Against Black People Increased By 31% In 2020 Whew! The hate is real!

According to a report released by the state’s attorney general on Wednesday, hate crimes in California increased by 31% in 2020. Read More

Police Say Atlanta Woman Stole $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry From Date While He Slept

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the average date in Atlanta will run you about $120, but for one unfortunate man, his recent date ran him about $1 million. Read More

