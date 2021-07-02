Big Daddy Kane Blasts Media Over Biz Markie Death Rumors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Recently, an erroneously reported news story caused rumors of Biz Markie’s death to spread while the rapper is alive but unfortunately not well. Big Daddy Kane recently took to social media to take media to task for moving too fast and not considering the ramifications it can have on the fans, friends and family of those involved.

Soon after the Revolt post wrongly saying Biz Markie had died, reporters like Roland S. Martin began refuting the claim citing family members, including the “Nobody Beats The Biz” rapper’s wife, relaying that he had definitely not passed away.

On Thursday (July 1), Big Daddy Kane took to Instagram to share that his friend needs your prayers, and had some words for those prematurely announcing his death.

“For those concerned, Biz Markie is still alive,” says Kane. “Please keep my brother in your prayers. Yes, he has some serious health issues, but he’s still alive. And his wife would like y’all to respect his privacy. And remember, it’s better for you to get the news correct than get the news first. Check your facts, people. And Wikipedia, do better. Keep my brother Biz in your prayers.”

Hip-Hop heads know Kane and the Biz are longtime friends. As members of the Juice Crew they are both Hip-Hop icons with Biz name-checking the BK MC in his hit “The Vapors” and the two rocking the mic together on “Just Rhymin’ with Biz.”

Since the bad reporting, Biz Markie’s family has asked for privacy while the rapper is under close medical care.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” reads the family’s statement. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Prayers up to Biz Markie

Big Daddy Kane Blasts Media Over Biz Markie Death Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

