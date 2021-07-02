According to TMZ, Lil Uzi Vert & rapper SAINt JHN got into a fight over Uzi’s ex Brittany Byrd. Allegedly the Philly rapper pulled up to a local cafe to confront SAint JHN. Things may have gone left as reports have stated that Uzi allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the stomach with his gun. Following that everyone scattered the scene and Lil Uzi Vert’s ex Brittany was taken to the hospital and plans on filing a police report. More news to come as the story develops.
Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated Convo With Yung Miami On Instagram Live
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets In Fight With SAINt JHN & Beats Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on rnbphilly.com