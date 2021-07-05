Celebs Like Jordyn Woods & JT Rock These Feathery Bottega Veneta Sandals And Prove They’re The Perfect Addition To Your Summer Wardrobe

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Bottega Veneta sandals have become a fashion staple among our favorite fashionistas this season and with the way they easily look great with any outfit, we couldn’t agree with that sentiment more! The craze started with the popular $930 stretched sandals that have been spotted on fashion queens like Rihanna and Jordyn Woods and while those sandals are still in heavy rotation amongst the stars, there’s a new shoe that’s been capturing the hearts of shoe lovers everywhere.

The Bottega Veneta Feather Dot strappy sandal has been making its rounds on Instagram over the last few weeks and has got us all wanting all the deets on this sexy shoe. JT of the City Girls, IG influencer Jayda Chaeaves, and usual Bottega Veneta wearer Jordyn Woods have all been spotted wearing the green grassy-like feathery shoe.

The Feather Dot Sandals currently retail for $1,390 and can be worn casually with jeans and a baby tee, like Jordyn’s cute and comfy look.

Or, dressed up for a sexy monochromatic night out, like JT’s all green everything look.

Or if you’re feeling bold and adventurous, you could mix and match patterns and colors, like Jayda Cheaves’ red, white and green look for her Fourth of July festivities.

Many fashionistas are feeling the way the ladies rocked these looks and took to Instagram to share their opinion on who styled the shoes the best. “It’s definitely JT for the night out but Jordyn is cute and casual for some daytime action! ,” one IG user wrote while another just simply said, “Jordyn looks cute.”

The feathery ankle-strap sandals come in a variety of colors such as turquoise, seagrass, flamingo, and of course, the green grass color as seen on Jordyn, JT, and Jayda. The shoe has a lambskin lining and is made of leather and ostrich feathers with a 9cm heel.

Beauties, if you’re open to splurging, you can order these staple sandals on Bottega Veneta’s website or pick them up in a retail store, but hurry, they are selling out fast and you don’t want to miss out on adding this soon to be classic shoe to your collection.

