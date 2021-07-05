Get Cookout Ready With This Easy Independence Day Weekend Makeup Tutorial With MUA Anika Stewart

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Fourth of July weekend always marks a time of endless barbeques, day parties, and of course an abundance of fireworks. Whether you’re heading to a family function or just planning to kick it with friends, you definitely want to look the part this holiday weekend.

Luckily for us, YouTube makeup artist Anika Stewart is back with another, simple makeup tutorial that’s perfect for Independence Day Weekend. With these easy steps, you’ll spice up your look with fun glitter stars and blue graphics that’ll have you looking festive and ready for a great time, in no time!

Step 1: Start your blue cut crease by outlining along your eyes with a white pencil and the general shape of the liner. Remember, this line doesn’t have to be too perfect because you’re going to smoke it out anyway.

Step 2: Grab a smudge brush and soften the line.

Step 3: Take a blue eyeliner or eye shadow and fill over the white.

Step 4: Take the same smudge brush and soften that line as well.

Step 5: Once you’ve blended out the shape, take a clean brush and go ahead and blur those edges.

Step 6: Draw a super thin wing at the base of your eyelashes with a liquid eyeliner. Once that’s done, add a coat of mascara.

Step 7: Next, take a foundation that’s the same color as your concealer and setting those same places. Pro Tip: Powder foundation holds up better than liquid foundation in the summer so you’re not at the function melting.

Step 8: Then, take your foundation color powder and set everywhere.

Step 9: Add highlighter to the space between your liner and the inner corner of your eyes.

Step 10: Now the fun begins! Use MAC Silver Star pigment to enhance the lid. Take a spot of lash glue and place it exactly where you want your stars. Then, use a tweezer to apply the stars right on top of the eyelash glue.

Step 11: Add your favorite pair of lashes and a popping red lip, and just like that, you have a glamourous look that’ll be sure to stun at any function!

Check out the full tutorial below!

Get Cookout Ready With This Easy Independence Day Weekend Makeup Tutorial With MUA Anika Stewart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

