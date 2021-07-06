Jack Daniel’s has always made whiskey. And if they have it their way, they always will. But there’s one thing Jack can’t make more of—moments. Those are on us to create. You see friends, we only get one shot at this crazy ride, so let’s make sure we’re making the most of every moment we have. So, whether today’s the day you try that thing you’ve always wanted to do, or you’re just going to sip a glass of Jack and catch up with a friend, don’t let a single moment go to waste. Make it Count. Jack Daniel’s.
Visit Jack Daniel’s website for more info!
Please Drink Responsibly.
Tennessee Whiskey, 40% Alc. by Vol., JACK DANIEL DISTILLERY, Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Jack Daniel’s and Old No.7 are registered trademarks. ©2020 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.
Make it Count [SPONSORED] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 93.1 WZAK: