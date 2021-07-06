The Bijou Star Files: Teacher Gets 10 Years For Banging 2 Students!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 6, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Alabama Teacher Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For Having Sex With 2 Students

An Alabama high school teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison after she pled following a guilty to having sex with two of her students. Read More

LeBron James confronted an announcer over comments at Bronny’s basketball game

If you’ve caught the highlights from any of Bronny James’ club basketball games over Fourth of July weekend, you probably noticed that the play-by-play announcer actually added commentary instead of the typical who-scored-who-assisted-who-fouled format. Read More

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols issues apology to open Monday’s edition of ‘The Jump’

In an effort to turn the spotlight back to the upcoming NBA Finals, ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols on Monday offered an apology over the contents of a leaked phone call and comments she made about ESPN colleague Maria Taylor. Read More

At least 150 people fatally shot in more than 400 shootings over the Fourth of July weekend

At least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings across the country during the Fourth of July weekend as major cities nationwide confront a surge in violent crime, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. Read More

Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because they may be contaminated with Listeria, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday. Read More

Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed

An Atlanta woman woke up to a surprise when a cat — that was not hers — jumped onto her bed Wednesday morning. Read More

Hackers behind holiday crime spree demand $70 million, say they locked 1 million devices

The hacker gang behind an international crime spree that played out over the Fourth of July weekend says it has locked more than a million individual devices and is demanding $70 million in bitcoin to set them all free in one swoop. Read More

SURFSIDE CONDO COLLAPSE REMAINING STRUCTURE COMES DOWN …After Controlled Explosion

The remaining section of the collapsed condo building in Florida has been demolished … it went exactly according to plan and could actually help in the rescue/recovery effort. Read More

Gamble & Huff mark 50 years of Philly Soul and socially conscious music

By the early 1970s, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff were regularly meeting in Gamble’s office by an upright piano with a list of titles and a tape recorder to talk about the news or what was happening throughout Philadelphia. Their chemistry as songwriters and producers, combined with those frequent chats, laid the foundation for some of popular music’s most memorable, socially conscious songs to date. Read More

BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI WE’RE HITCHED!!! 1st Shots of Dress, Dance

Annnnnd there they are … Gwen just posted a whole crop of wedding photos, and as expected — they are stunning. Read More

MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY A-LIST CELEBS FLOCK TO THE HAMPTONS Time to Boogie Down!!!

Hollywood heavyweights rolled through en masse for a 4th of July bash in the Hamptons — courtesy of Michael Rubin — and it was a who’s who of fame … and dancing. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS She Says She Wants To Get Married, But …BF NEVER PROPOSED

Britney Spears claims she wants to get married and is being blocked by her conservatorship, but it seems her boyfriend is a stumbling block … we’re told he’s never popped the question. Read More

WILL SMITH Donates $100k to NOLA … PICKS UP FIREWORK TAB, SHOW BACK ON

New Orleans will have fireworks once again this year — this after almost having to scrap the show because of a lack of dough … and it’s all thanks to Will Smith, who threw down big time. Read More

BILL COSBY HOWARD WANTS TO FIRE PHYLICIA, EH??? Then Gimme Back My $$$!!!

Cosby fleshed out his thoughts even further on this issue, telling Variety … “Howard University you must support one’s Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or supposed to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus.” Read More

NICK CANNON MY NEWBORN IS SUPER ZEN!!!

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll … he just welcomed #7 and the kid’s really Zen! Read More

KODAK BLACK DELIVERS COOL GIFT… To Florida Housing Project Residents

Kodak Black‘s not feeling the heat these days, so he wants to return the favor to some folks at a Florida housing project … in the form of air conditioners. Read More

‘INDEPENDENCE DAY’ DIRECTOR SAYS WILL SMITH WAS NEARLY REJECTED FOR ROLE BECAUSE HE’S BLACK

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster film, Independence Day, which solidified Will Smith as a box office movie star. Read More

KARRUECHE TRAN SHUTS DOWN RUMORS THAT SHE REKINDLED WITH CHRIS BROWN

Karrueche Tran is not here for the rumors that she rekindled with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. Read More

JAY-Z & ROC NATION APART OF $500M COLLECTIBLES ACQUISITION

Jay-Z has been handling his business, man. Read More

DAMSON IDRIS IS SET TO PRODUCE ‘SNOWFALL’ SEASON 5

Damson Idris is a jack of many trades, and now the Snowfall star can add ‘producer’ to his growing list of talents. Read More

SWIZZ BEATZ RECEIVES CULTURE CREATORS ICON AWARD

The major awards season may be over, but that didn’t stop some of the hip-hop industry’s top names from being honored at the 5th annual Culture Creators “innovators & leaders” Awards ceremony this week. Read More

THE CITY GIRLS DETAIL NEARLY MISSING BET AWARDS PERFORMANCE

While this year’s BET Awards was nothing short of amazing, The City Girls sit down with DJ Carisma and detail how the behind-the-scenes of their performance wasn’t as smooth and astonishing as the women when they hit the stage. The dynamic rap duo share that they were just minutes away from having to cancel but luckily things worked out in the end! Read More

NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead from fireworks accident, medical examiner’s office says

Matiss Kivlenieks, a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a party, according to authorities in Novi, Michigan. Read More

JOEY CHESTNUT NEW HOT DOG RECORD AT #76 …ESPN Broadcast Cut Out!!!

Joey Chestnut is again a hot dog eating-champion, breaking his own record for a stunning 76 wieners … something that would’ve been great to see, but made impossible by ESPN. Read More

DIAMONDBACKS VS. GIANTS GAME DAD ALMOST DROPS BABY FOR FOUL BALL Catches Both, Barehand!!!

We don’t know if we should crown this guy Dad of the Year, or Gutsiest Dad of the Year … because he could easily fall into both for this incredible feat with his kid and a baseball. Read More

ESPN’S RACHEL NICHOLS Caught on Video/Audio …CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ABOUT BLACK CO-WORKER, MARIA TAYLOR

Rachel Nichols — a star anchor for ESPN, covering all things NBA — was caught on camera last year talking to LeBron James‘ publicist about how to prevent a fellow female anchor, who’s Black, from taking over her job during the Finals … and the fallout seems devastating. Read More

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON All The ‘Perfect People’ Who Dragged Me …I’M GLAD I’M NOT YOU!!!

Sha’Carri Richardson has handled her disqualification from the Olympics with incredible grace, but she threw a little shade at people who came down on her. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN SHA’CARRI KNEW RULES FOR DRUGS …But She’s Managing Well

President Biden has weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson‘s suspension from competing in the Olympics — and he dished out a tough love response … basically saying, she knew better. Read More

A SWIMMING CAP DESIGNED FOR THICK CURLY HAIR AND RULED OUT OF THE OLYMPICS, IS NOW BEING RECONSIDERED

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) rejects and ruled out of the Olympic Games the Black Owned British brand Soul Cap, swimming caps for men and women of color who wear locs, weaves, afros, braids, thick and curly hair. FINA previously stated, that “It (the caps) does not fit the natural form of the head, and to their best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require caps of such size and configuration… Read More

Woman Says She Was Turned Away by Nail Salon Because of Her Weight: ‘I Was Embarrassed. I Was Humiliated’

A woman who says she was turned away from a nail spa because of her weight is speaking out. Read More

Long Island Man Continues Dodging Eviction After 20 Years

A man who hasn’t paid his mortgage in 20 years is still dodging eviction after 20 years. Read More

‘Don’t Poop In The Water’: People Are Laughing At The CDC’s Warning Against Swimming With Diarrhea

The CDC has issued a warning for people not to swim while having diarrhea, and the visual warning it used has Twitter dying in laughter. Read More

Bill Cosby Debate Leaves Marc Lamont Hill “Disgusted” By Judge Joe Brown

Marc Lamont Hill welcomed Judge Joe Brown to debate the media coverage of Bill Cosby’s prison release. However, the discussion left Hill feeling “disgusted” by Brown’s thoughts on the matter. Read More

Airbnb Has Blocked Nearly 20,000 ‘Suspicious Bookings’ Across 7 Cities As Part of ‘Party House’ Ban

Airbnb has blocked almost 20,000 “suspicious bookings” across seven US cities in the past year as part of a crackdown on parties, an exec told The Denver Post. Read More

Would You Do It? Viral TikTok Bride Says She’s Been Criticized for Asking Bridesmaids to Pay for a Bachelorette Trip to Mexico

A bride-to-be has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a letter she sent to her bridesmaids detailing “mandatory” wedding commitments — including an expensive trip. Read More

Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Michaela Comes Out As Demisexual: ‘We’re Always Evolving’

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, the youngest daughter of Kerry Kennedy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has publicly come out as demisexual. Read More

City Girls’ JT Says She Feels Like She’s “Made it” After Meeting Beyoncé at Fourth of July Party [Photo + Video]

Beyoncé finally met City Girls, and JT was touched by the encounter with the superstar. Read More

Australian Woman Hospitalized After Waking Up to Mouse Eating Her Eyeball

A woman in Australia was taken to the hospital last week after waking up to the horrifying sight of a mouse chewing on her eyeball, The Sun reports. This is just another incident for a country that has been overrun by mice for more than half a year, an occurrence that the state government has described as “absolutely unprecedented.” Read More

