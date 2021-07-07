CLOSE
Meek Mill & Travis Scott’s Alleged Screaming Match Shut Down A Hampton’s Fourth Of July Party

Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Travis Scott and Meek Mill both attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s star-studded July 4th party in the Hamptons but apparently got into a shouting match so loud, it broke up the entire party.

According to Page Six, Meek had to be physically separated from Scott after the two got into an argument. At one point, Meek was still yelling about the incident even as he walked away to leave the party.

The ritzy event was also attended by the likes of JAY-Z, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Lil Baby, Alex Rodriguez, J Balvin and more.

It’s unclear what truly started the incident between the two but it’s not the first time Meek’s had an issue with Scott. Back in 2018, after the Houston star agreed to perform at the Super Bowl, Meek questioned why he was doing it, arguing he was already one of the hottest artists out with Astroworld.

“He don’t need that he on fire already!” he said. “Stay strong in this sh*t!”

[caption id="attachment_990385" align="alignnone" width="792"] Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram[/caption] July 4th Weekend meant plenty of “white parties” now that the pandemic is becoming more manageable, allegedly. One party getting plenty of attention was Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s Hamptons fete and his guest list featured a who’s who of Hip-Hop celebs including Jay-Z, J. Balvin, Meek Mill, NBA superstar James Harden and more. You knew it was going to be lit of the strength of the invite, which reportedly arrived with a bottle Jay-Z Aces of Spades brand of champagne and went down at a rented mansion in Bridgehampton. The white party had neighbors reportedly offering $15K plus just for an invite and those that made the cut were allowed only a +1. The amount of star power in the spot definitely gave this shindig Roc Nation Brunch, but in the summer, vibes. But the winner of this paparazzi photographer’s dream event was probably Lil Uzi Vert (and his girlfriend JT of the City Girls), who clearly is a b-boy at heart with his breakdancing moves. We can’t not mention his recent problematic behavior of threatening his ex, though. https://twitter.com/TheyhateonBri/status/1411888355290320896 Other people seen on the scene include Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Quavo, Bon Jovi. We’re going to assume cigar-smoking Hova probably got the most request from the other celebs for selfies pics. We compiled photos of the party from around the web in the gallery, for archival purposes. https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ8uMRwrJIz/

