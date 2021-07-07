The Bijou Star Files: Miss Jones Gives Keepin Up With The Jones New Life

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Radio Personality Miss Jones Claims Diddy Stole Her R&B Style For Mary J. Blige, Alleges She Slept W/ Busta Rhymes For A Feature That Never Happened + Claims Tina Knowles Tried To Fight Her

Radio personality & former R&B artist Miss Jones is continuing to spill alleged behind-the-scenes tea! Read More

SWAE LEE DECLARES COVID ‘OFFICIALLY OVER’ …Crowd Isn’t So Convinced

Swae Lee‘s jumping the gun with a COVID prognosis for the country … proclaiming, during an indoor concert, the pandemic is effectively dunzo, but he might wanna slow his roll. Read More

My pleasure: Chick-fil-A rated America’s top fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s ranked last

The American Customer Satisfaction Index released its list of best fast-food restaurants, and Chick-fil-A took the top title for the seventh straight year. Read More

Ohio police chief retires after racist incident caught on surveillance in police station

An Ohio police chief has retired from his post after an apparent racist incident was caught on surveillance, Read More

A woman mowing the lawn at a Canadian airstrip is struck and killed by a small plane making a landing

A woman mowing the grass at a small airfield in Quebec died after she was hit by a plane as it came in for a landing, authorities say. Read More

Methamphetamine in waterways may be turning trout into addicts

Brown trout can become addicted to the illegal drug methamphetamine when it accumulates in waterways, according to new research. Read More

Newly released video shows alleged abuse at a soon-to-be shuttered New Jersey correctional facility

Newly released video obtained by CNN shows correctional officers allegedly abusing inmates at a soon-to-be shuttered women’s correctional facility in New Jersey. Read More

Suspected thieves grab pricy handbags and flee Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is trying to identify a group of robbery suspects caught on video brazenly taking handbags from a high-end department store on Monday evening. Read More

Iggy Azalea accused of ‘Blackfishing’ with darker-looking skin in latest music video

Iggy Azalea is fighting back against accusations she’s “Blackfishing” in her latest music video for her single “I Am The Strip Club.” Read More

Jennifer Lopez says she has ‘never been better’

We see you living your best post-break-up life, Jennifer Lopez! Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS MOTHER ADDRESSES HER DAUGHTER’S CONSERVATORSHIP

Lynne Spears, the mother of pop singer Britney Spears, recently spoke out on her daughter’s conservatorship. Her statement meaning that she is torn over the legal battle her daughter and conservators are in. Read More

NICK CANNON’S ‘WILD ‘N OUT’ SET TO AIR SEASON 16 IN AUGUST

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out will make its return on Tuesday, August 10 for its sixteenth season. New episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday night on VH1. Read More

CARDI B IS HAPPY SHE DID NOT RECEIVE A FACE TATTOO EARLIER IN LIFE

Could you imagine if Cardi B had a face tattoo? She is surely glad that she made a wise decision by not getting it. The 28-year-old superstar hit Twitter and revealed how pleased she was by not making that decision. Read More

NATURI NAUGHTON AND KIELY WILLIAMS CHICKEN FIGHT STORY RESURFACES

Whelp! Naturi is sticking to her story! The 37-year-old POWER actress is calling out the integrity of Kiely Williams’ story following an alleged chicken fight between the former bandmates back in the day. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION RUMORED TO STAR IN EPISODES OF MARVEL’S SHE-HULK

Megan Thee Stallion is a huge anime fanatic. Now the Houston Hottie might have a role in a comic series. Read More

ISSA RAE PARTNERS WITH CONVERSE FOR SNEAKER COLLECTION

Issa Rae isn’t only inking deals for television and movies. The actress and producer partnered with Converse for a new collection of sneakers with inspirational messages. Read More

CHRIS BROWN SUED YOUR DOG MAULED ME TO SHREDS …You Tried to Cover It Up!!!

Chris Brown’s dog viciously mauled a woman on his property, and then he attempted to cover it up when 911 was called … at least according to the former housekeeper who’s suing him. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN KKW BEAUTY BRAND WILL BE NO MORE… New Look On The Way!!!

The KKW Beauty brand is getting a makeover … shutting down its online operations to re-launch with a totally new look. Read More

MAGIC, LL COOL J, SAMUEL L. CRUISIN’ THRU ITALY ON PRICEY YACHT… $1.1 Milli A Week!!!

It’s that time of year — when Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J team up to remind us how insanely rich they are … by cruising on a yacht that costs MORE THAN A MILLION DOLLARS A WEEK!!!! Read More

REAL-LIFE BARBIE Lady Seeking Eternal Youth GETTING LABIAPLASTY & BUTT IMPLANTS

A woman in search of something thinks she may have found it in cosmetic surgery — all in an effort to look like Barbie … a journey that’s not complete without tweaks to her vagina. Read More

Firework accident that killed NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was at coach’s house, team says

Matiss Kivlenieks, a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after a fireworks accident at the home of the team’s goaltending coach, a spokesperson for the organization said Tuesday. Read More

Though her suspension ends before relay event, Sha’Carri Richardson left off US Olympic track team

US star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was left off the roster for the US track and field team that will compete at the Olympics in Tokyo, according to the team list released Tuesday by USA Track & Field (USATF). Read More

Black women athletes are still being scrutinized ahead of the Olympics despite their successes

As the world’s top athletes head into the Tokyo Olympics, a wave of penalizations and criticism are shedding light onto how Black women in sports are treated. Read More

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols with Malika Andrews as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

Expectations regarding ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals landed Rachel Nichols in hot water within her own network. Those comments, made public in a New York Times report published Sunday, have now led to a change in assignment for her at the 2021 finals. Read More

SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] STEPHEN JACKSON CALLS FOR OLYMPICS BOYCOTT FOLLOWING SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON’S SUSPENSION

In a recent interview with TheShadeRoom, former NBA star and social advocate Stephen Jackson spoke about the Tokyo Olympics suspension of track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson after testing positive for marijuana. Read More

Young Thug Tells City Girls’ JT ‘I Want Your Man’ (Video)

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert may have a bromance most just don’t understand. Read More

Ciara Got Flewed Out To Italy By Hubby Russell Wilson

Earlier this year, Russell shared that losing CiCi is his “biggest fear” in a couples’ sit down with GQ. Well, it seems like ole’ Russell is doing everything he can to keep the flame between them lit. He seemingly surprised Ciara with a trip to Italy saying “pack your bags.” Read More

Britney Spears Manager Reportedly Resigns After Learning She Is Officially Retiring From Music

Britney Spears has been making headlines for her recent unfortunate circumstances involving her father and it has been some time since we’ve heard anything about her music career. Britney released a project back in December 2020, but it looks like she is ready to throw in the towel on the music business. Read More

Prosecutors Will Not Be Seeking The Death Penalty Against Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer (Exclusive)

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will not be seeking the death penalty for Corey Walker, one of the four suspects accused of killing the late Pop Smoke. Read More

Master P’s Son, Hercy Miller, Signs $2 Million Dealer Deal

Racks on racks on racks! Just a day after the NCAA changed their rules regarding college athletes being paid, Master P’s son, Hercy Miller, signed a two-million dollar deal. Read More

Viral Video Captures Flames On The Gulf Of Mexico Waters After A Gas Pipeline Ruptured (Video)

That’s exactly the case with a now-viral video showing flames boiling to the surface of the ocean. And nope, it’s not fake! According to The New York Times, an undersea gas pipeline ruptured on Friday in the Gulf of Mexico. The incident caused a leak, which resulted in swirling fire burning on the surface of the water for more than five hours! Read More

Kansas Renters Upset Over Landlords’ Refusal To Accept Rent Assistance Money As Payment

Renters in Kansas are upset over landlords’ refusal to accept stimulus money as payment for their rent. Read More

Amazon Is Selling COVID-19 Test Kits For $39.99

Amazon is selling COVID-19 test kits for just $39.99. Read More

Ice Cube Shares Progress Update on Contract With Black America

If you recall, Ice Cube decided to work with the Trump administration on what was called a Contract with Black America. Read More

Say What Now? Influencers in Norway May Face Prison Time If They Fail to Label Retouched Photos

Instagram influencers who don’t clearly state if they’ve edited photos which are advertisements could be fined or imprisoned in Norway due to a new law. Read More

Diddy’s Recollection Of Waking Up To Roaches On His Face Has Twitter Reeling With Roasts [Photos + Video]

Diddy, fresh off his playful recreation of an infamous 2013 VMAs afterparty incident involving J. Cole, offered his 18 million Instagram followers some post-holiday inspiration on Tuesday. Read More

Olympic Hurdles Champ Brianna McNeal Banned For 5 Years After Missing A Drug Test While Recovering From An Abortion: I Am Being Excommunicated As If I Was Shooting Up Drugs

Brianna McNeal, who won gold in the 100-meter hurdles event at the 2016 Olympics, has been banned from the Olympic Games for the next five years. Read More

Rihanna Makes Cryptic Comment On Post About Being Single, Sparks Rumors There’s Trouble W/ Her & A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky has been swooning over his girlfriend Rihanna after confirming their romance earlier this year. But did Rihanna subtly reveal issues between them? Read More

