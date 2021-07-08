The Bijou Star Files: Do You Need Phone Anonymous ?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 8, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

How to know if you have ‘phone addiction’ — and 12 ways to address it

Smartphones have become essential, but fixation with all they have to offer — apps for social media, streaming, games and more — can be a slippery slope. Read More

Juvenile reworks hit ‘Back That Thang Up’ into pro-vaccine ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Rapper Juvenile has adapted his 1999 hit song “Back That Thang Up” into a pro-vaccine anthem called ‘Vax That Thang Up’ that was released on Monday. Read More

US zoos giving special animal coronavirus vaccine to tigers, bears and gorillas

The Oakland and Denver zoos will be among the first to start vaccinating tigers, bears and other mammals susceptible to coronavirus infections with a new animal Covid-19 vaccine from animal health company Zoetis. Read More

Olympics likely to open during COVID ‘state of emergency’

Surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high that almost guarantees the Japanese government will declare a new state of emergency to start next week and continue for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics. Read More

One of the largest teachers’ unions will defend educators who teach ‘honest history’

As some states move toward banning critical race theory from public schools, the president of the second-largest teachers’ union in the country has vowed to defend teachers against any backlash. Read More

Man Charged with Molesting Girl While Staying in the Same Hotel Room as Her and Her Parents

A Miami man is behind bars after molesting a 12-year-old girl inside a hotel room while her parents slept just feet away. Read More

Haitian president was fighting to stay in power when he was assassinated

The president of Haiti was killed after he tried to do what many of his predecessors have done for much of the struggling Caribbean nation’s tumultuous history — hang onto power. Read More

Teens get maximum sentence in death of Uber Eats driver

Two teenage girls who pleaded guilty for their roles in a carjacking that killed an Uber Eats driver have been sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21, a D.C. Superior Court spokesman said. Read More

Code in huge ransomware attack written to avoid computers that use Russian, says new report

The computer code behind the massive ransomware attack by the Russian-speaking hacking ring REvil was written so that the malware avoids systems that primarily use Russian or related languages, according to a new report by a cybersecurity firm. Read More

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. Read More

Bill, Melinda Gates to run foundation jointly after divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce, the foundation announced Wednesday, but if after two years Gates and French Gates decide they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee. Read More

State probe of Ma’Khia Bryant shooting complete; case in hands of local prosecutor

State police completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant and forwarded findings to the local prosecutor, officials said Wednesday. Read More

Federal judge largely faults Air Force for 2017 Texas church shooting

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the negligence of the United States government was mostly responsible for the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent history. Read More

PHILLY COP HIT WITH LAWSUIT For Allegedly Scrubbing Arrest Video

The police officer who allegedly deleted a witness video — while his body cam was rolling, no less — is now facing a lawsuit over the incident. Read More

Jay-Z Shows Off Extremely Rare Richard Mille Watch Worth Millions

Jay-Z was among those who attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party over the weekend, complete with a Richard Mille that’ll be remarkably difficult for fellow watch enthusiasts to top. Read More

12-Year-Old in Louisiana Reportedly Killed Armed Man After He Threatened His Mother

According to police reports, a 12-year-old boy shot and killed an armed burglar who threatened his mother and forced his way into their home. Read More

Woman Stole Truck and Led Police on Car Chase, Arrested in McDonald’s Drive-Thru While Ordering Food

A woman who’s alleged to have stolen a pick-up truck and also hit a police officer with it was arrested after a stretched out chase that took place in Worcester, Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, Read More

50 Cent Developing ‘Unrapped,’ a Celebrity Hip-Hop Competition Series

50 Cent may add another small-screen credit to his resumé. Read More

Meek Mill and Travis Scott Got Into Verbal Altercation at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party

Meek Mill and Travis Scott are alleged to have gotten into a heated argument during a Fourth of July get-together in the Hamptons. Read More

City Girls Speak With Nick Cannon About His Decision to Expand His Family

The City Girls stopped by Nick Cannon Radio to talk about how they have this summer on lock and the way they’ve succeeded thus far. They also shared some advice for the host about his expanding family. Read More

Kanye West Spotted With Full Face Covering at Balenciaga Show in Paris

Kanye West is going through some big life changes, but that didn’t stop him from making his way to a Balenciaga show in Paris this week. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set Due to Bad Batch of Ecstasy in Conversation About Substance Abuse

Jada Pinkett Smith says an incident that occurred on the set of the 1996 Eddie Murphy comedy The Nutty Professor opened her eyes about the potential side effects of her tendency toward drug and alcohol abuse. Read More

BUSTA RHYMES AND DABABY TEASE FORTHCOMING COLLABORATION

DaBaby often receives comparisons to Busta Rhymes, especially because of his outlandish music videos. Now the two will be getting together for a new collaboration. Read More

DIPLO SUED YOU PUSHED ME INTO ORAL SEX …And Filmed It Too!!!

Diplo’s being sued by a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex, and recorded it — but the DJ’s attorney tells us the whole thing is BS, and the woman’s accusations are almost identical to those made by her alleged friend. Read More

LIL NAS X BET Awards Kiss …DRAWS WHOPPING 3 FCC COMPLAINTS!!!

Lil Nas X triggered a wave of online criticism for kissing a male dancer during the BET Awards, but over at the FCC … it was basically crickets. Sooo, sign of progress? Read More

BILL COSBY WANTS TO DO COMEDY TOUR AGAIN Docuseries in Works

Bill Cosby is jumping right back into showbiz now that he’s out of prison — not shockingly, he’s working on a docuseries about himself, but more surprising is the fact he’s plotting a return to standup comedy. Read More

DARNELLA FRAZIER UNCLE ID’D AS INNOCENT BYSTANDER …Killed by Minneapolis Police

Darnella Frazier, the teenager whose video of George Floyd being killed went viral, has been left shaken by a death at the hands of police once more — but this time, it’s personal. Read More

Nick Cannon Speaks About His Children –“I’m Having These Kids On Purpose” (Video)

Nick Cannon has his hands full these days. The comedian has his TV show ‘Wild N Out,’ the ‘Nick Cannon Morning Show’ on Power 106 FM, while being a father to seven children. Nick stays in the headlines, and folks love to share their opinion about him having several children by different women. Recently, he made headlines for having children who were birthed within months of each other. Read More

Customers Pull Gun on McDonald’s Manager Over Dispute About Salt on Fries

Two people were arrested in Texas on suspicion of pulling a gun on a manager at a McDonald’s restaurant because of an argument over salt on their French fries. Read More

JALEN ROSE’S DAUGHTER, MARIAH ROSE, COMES FOR RACHEL NICHOLS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Rachel Nichols has been at the center of a controversy since Sunday. A year-old audio recording was leaked to the News York Times that showed Nichols upset over her ESPN colleague Maria Taylor being given the hosting job for the NBA Finals. Nichols felt ESPN was taking away her job and giving it to Taylor, who is black, to mollify the race police as a coverup for the network’s past treatment of minorities. Read More

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON UNBOTHERED BY OLYMPICS SNUB… ‘I’m Accepting Of It’

U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson is breaking her silence on being left off the Olympic team … saying she’s come to terms with the decision and is looking to move past the situation. Read More

Some Of Our Favorites Athletes Are Repping Team USA In The Tokyo Olympics

Some of our favorite athletes will show up and show out as Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics! Read More

Proud Grandpa-Pa Preciousness: Rapper Fabolous Shares First Meeting With His Grandson, Baby Essex

Rapper Fabolous has met his grandson and he’s truly enamored it appears. Read More

NJ MAN ON RACIST RANT PROSECUTORS PROBING OLD INCIDENTS …Previous Racial Run-Ins Alleged

The guy who unleashed that racist tirade on his Black neighbor — before getting hauled away by cops — could have more trouble on the horizon … as prosecutors in New Jersey dig into past allegations of similar incidents. Read More

Sharon Stone Reportedly Dating An Up & Coming Rapper That’s 38 Years Younger Than Her

It seems like actress Sharon Stone, 63, has found a new man and is sticking beside him. According to reports, Sharon Stone is in a relationship with 25-year-old rapper RMR, seemingly pronounced as ‘rumor.’ It’s speculated that the pair have been dating for several months now and they have been spotted out on multiple dates recently around the Los Angeles area. An insider told Page Six, Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com