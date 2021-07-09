LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Drake sure knows how to woo the ladies.

After being spotted with Johanna Leia at a Sierra Canyon basketball game last month, the 34-year-old multi-time Grammy Award-winner decided to up the ante by taking Leia out on a date — to Dodgers Stadium.

While the Dodgers were in Miami finishing a three-game set against the Marlins, Drake decided to make sure Leia had a good time with not only a jersey and a dinner table set up near the third-base dugout but multiple dishes, a personal bartender, flowers and even a jersey.

Leia is the mother of Sierra Canyon star Amari Bailey, a teammate of LeBron James‘ son, Bronny James. While Bailey is off to go play his college ball at UCLA, it’s unclear how much more blossoming the relationship between his mom and Drake will be. Nevertheless, the internet had a field day with the date.

Drake’s been on a tear relationship-wise. Earlier this year, a man accused the Toronto native of breaking up his eight-year relationship and he even played coy and nice with the mother of his son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux. As for Drizzy himself, fans are still wondering when Certified Lover Boy will drop. After originally teasing the project for January, he’s now stated it’ll arrive later this summer.

Drake Rents Out Dodgers Stadium For Date With Amari Bailey’s Mom Johanna Leia was originally published on theboxhouston.com