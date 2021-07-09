The Bijou Star Files: Celebrities Are Being Accused Of ‘Blackfishing’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

What ‘Blackfishing’ means and why people do it

First there was blackface. Now there’s “Blackfishing.” Read More

Pfizer sees waning immunity from its Covid-19 vaccine, says developing new booster

Pfizer said Thursday it is seeing waning immunity from its coronavirus vaccine and says it is picking up its efforts to develop a booster dose that will protect people from variants. Read More

Delta variant is ‘Covid-19 on steroids,’ expert says, with cases increasing in nearly half of US states

Twenty-four states have seen an uptick of at least 10% in Covid-19 cases over the past week as health experts and the federal government keep pressing for more people to get vaccinated. Read More

Why does COVID-19 impact people in different ways? Genetics play a role, study finds

The study, published Thursday, confirms or newly identifies 13 genes that appear to play a role in susceptibility to infection or that affect the severity of illness. Read More

Biden defends pulling US out of Afghanistan as Taliban advances: ‘We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build’

President Joe Biden delivered a vehement defense Thursday of his decision to end the war in Afghanistan, insisting no amount of sustained American presence there could resolve the country’s own intractable problems. Read More

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort Nike

A federal judge sentenced celebrity lawyer turned criminal defendant Michael Avenatti to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Read More

What a more equal Spelling Bee could do for all kids

The National Spelling Bee, canceled in 2020 because of Covid-19, returns in 2021 with the live prime time finals on Thursday, July 8. This iconic American contest drew particular attention in 2019 because it ended in an eight-way tie. Read More

Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

Restaurant workers are calling it quits just as people are starting to dine out again and restaurants rush to reopen. Read More

Flossing your teeth may protect against cognitive decline, research shows

Flossing your teeth isn’t just important for keeping your dentist happy – it may also protect against cognitive decline. Read More

‘It Was a Necessary Sacrifice’ Said Mom Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Daughter by Locking Her In Hot Room

New details are emerging about the case of a mother who’s suspected of killing her five-year-old child by locking her up in a hot bedroom. Read More

Among those detained in assassination of Haitian president, one may be American

A man believed to be a US citizen is among six people arrested in Haiti in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a top government official said Thursday. Read More

Death toll in Surfside building collapse rises to 64 after search efforts turn from rescue to recovery

The death toll in a condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, has risen to 64, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, after authorities made the decision to shift the search effort from rescue to recovery. Read More

Wells Fargo reportedly shuts down consumer credit lines, sparking outrage

Wells Fargo is shutting down all of its existing personal lines of credit, sparking outrage from consumers and advocates. Read More

US death rates are falling for many types of cancer, but not all, report says

US death rates from cancer continued to decline from 2014 to 2018, driven mostly by drops in deaths from lung cancer and melanoma, according to a new report published Thursday. Read More

BLACK BANK OWNERS MERGE TO FORM THE LARGEST BLACK OWNED INSTITUTION WORTH MORE THAN $1 BILLION

In April 2021 two Black bankers closed the merger of their companies to create the largest Black-Owned bank in the nation with more than $1 billion combined assets.Brian E. Argrett, CEO of City First Bank in Washington, D.C. and Wayne-Kent A. Bradshaw, CEO of the publicly traded Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC), in Los Angeles, have merged to create City First Broadway-The largest minority depository institution (MDI) in the United States. Read More

Kentucky Girl, 6, Returned Home After Being Snatched While Riding Her Bike

A 6-year-old Kentucky girl was returned to her parents after being snatched from her bike by a stranger. Read More

A Woman in Search of Her Biological Parents Found Out Her Adoptive Parents Purchased Her From a Corrupt Abortion Doctor

A woman who found out her parents purchased her as a child is searching for her biological mother and father. Read More

Lil Baby in police custody in Paris, James Harden stopped by the police

Lil Baby, an American musician and rapper with a string of collaborative hits, and another individual are in police custody in France, suspected of transport of illicit drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN on Thursday. Read More

A Reddit user granted ‘One Simple Wish’ and his story triggered a tidal wave of generosity

Last month, a member of the popular website Reddit responded to this question: “What is something you’ve done purely out of the goodness of your heart but have not told anyone?” Read More

After-hours Halloween events return to Disney World, Disneyland this year

With fall just around the corner, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are getting ready to bring back their after-hours Halloween-themed events. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN Gets 5-Year Restraining Order AGAINST GUY WHO SENT PLAN B, RING

A judge has granted Kim a 5-year permanent order of protection against Costanza. Read More

KAMALA HARRIS’ STEPDAUGHTER Turning Heads Again …THIS TIME IN PARIS FOR BALENCIAGA!!!

Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter is making international headlines for all the right reasons … as she makes her Paris Fashion Week debut for Balenciaga. Read More

Ohio Woman Dies After Tearing Artery on Roller Coaster

An Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster at a theme park in Indiana last month reportedly suffered from internal bleeding due to the force of the ride. Read More

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report. Read More

Beyoncé Was Spotted With a Telfar Bag and Fans Are Losing It

The Telfar Shopping Bag just received a major co-sign—not that it really needed one. On Thursday, Beyoncé was spotted walking in Brooklyn while carrying the must-have accessory from Telfar Clemens. Read More

Wale Shares That He’s ‘Extremely Sick’ and Taking Social Media Hiatus

Wale is taking a break from social media, but not to cleanse his timeline or simply get away from his phone. The D.C. rapper shared via his Instagram Stories that he has been “extremely sick” and doesn’t even have the energy to check calls or texts in his current condition. Read More

ICE CUBE IS NOT INTERESTED IN DOING A VERZUZ BATTLE

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Verzuz TV has been it holding down with the entertainment, with unforgettable battles between some of the industry’s most notable artist. Read More

Tokyo Olympic venues won’t have spectators

Tokyo venues for the summer Olympics will not have spectators, officials said after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency. Read More

DREAMVILLE AND WILSON PARTNER TO BRING BACK THE CHI-LEAGUE PRO-AM

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and Dreamville have announced a partnership to revive the storied Chicago pro-am, as The Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson. The Chi-League is coming back after a four-year hiatus. Read More

BIG SEAN IS USING “TIK TOK RESUMES” TO FIND AN INTERN FOR THE DETROIT PISTONS

Big Sean and the Detroit Pistons are looking for a Creative Innovation intern to assist the rapper. To apply, Sean and the Pistons have announced that they will use “Tik Tok Resumes” to connect with job seekers. Read More

Gizelle Bryant Says She and Ex-Husband Jamal Are Still ‘Best Friends’ After Splitting Again

Gizelle is single and ready to mingle now that she’s left her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, for the second time. Read More

Scripps National Spelling Bee Names Zaila Avant-garde as the 2021 Champion [Video]

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old 8th-grader from Harvey, Louisiana, correctly spelled “murraya” — a genus of flowering plants — and won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Read More

Remember Her? Karrine Steffans Says She Trey Songz Tried to Pee on Her, She Had Sex with Michael B. Jordan When He Was 18 and More

Karrine Steffans is back some new stories about her sexcapades with famous celebrity men — including Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan, and Chris Brown. Read More

James Harden Was ‘Briefly Detained’ While Lil Baby Was Arrested For Marijuana Possession In Paris [Video]

James Harden, in Paris for Fashion Week, was seen on a video with French police Thursday afternoon, but reportedly Harden was not arrested and was never taken into custody. Read More

Lamar Odom Compares Karlie Redd To ‘S**T’ During Online Spat [Photos + Video]

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new “it” Love & Hip Hop couple, but they’ve been warring on social media for days. Read More

Prescription Drugs Found in Child’s Happy Meal; 2 McDonald’s Employees Arrested

If you can’t go to McDonald’s, then where can you go? A Maine mother didn’t have a happy day after buying her child a happy meal. Read More

Richard Branson is taking a big risk going to space

Richard Branson will take a rocket-powered space plane on a 2,400 mile-per-hour ride to the edge of space this weekend. That’s if everything goes according to plan. And there’s plenty that could go wrong. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: