CLOSE
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Arrest Made in Connection with the Murder of Boog The Bandit

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kyson Murphy Mug Shot

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

An arrest has been made in the murder of 26-year-old Courtney Bruce known to many as Boog The Bandit. 22-year-old Kyson Murphy is being held at the Franklin County Jail after being arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery of Bruce.

Related story:  Columbus Rapper Boog The Bandit Shot and Killed on the East Side

Boog was murdered on the East side of Columbus while sitting in a car with her friend 25-year-old Cameron Lockhart while on 3700 block of Dort Place located.  The two were in the car when they were reportedly surrounded by men, police say shots were fired into the car that killed Boog.  Lockhart drove Boog to Mt. Carmel East hospital and arriving at 6:09 PM.  Boog was pronounced dead minutes later.

Boog was a rising rapper and recently went viral several times with her song “Heart Away,” “Hot Topic” and “Risky” on Youtube.  Hours before her murder she posted on social media about her latest music and was said to be working on a collaboration with Ohio rapper Trippie Redd

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Arrest Made in Connection with the Murder of Boog The Bandit  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kraft Heinz Passes Out Free Food To Furloughed Workers In Washington DC
Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor:…
 47 mins ago
07.13.21
Ex-Cop Chauvin Gets 22 1/2 Years in Prison for Floyd Murder
Ben Crump Is Taking The Case Of A…
 3 hours ago
07.13.21
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
Stephen A. Smith Apologized For His Remarks About…
 5 hours ago
07.13.21
Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New…
 5 hours ago
07.13.21
Exclusives
Close