An arrest has been made in the murder of 26-year-old Courtney Bruce known to many as Boog The Bandit. 22-year-old Kyson Murphy is being held at the Franklin County Jail after being arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery of Bruce.
Boog was murdered on the East side of Columbus while sitting in a car with her friend 25-year-old Cameron Lockhart while on 3700 block of Dort Place located. The two were in the car when they were reportedly surrounded by men, police say shots were fired into the car that killed Boog. Lockhart drove Boog to Mt. Carmel East hospital and arriving at 6:09 PM. Boog was pronounced dead minutes later.
Boog was a rising rapper and recently went viral several times with her song “Heart Away,” “Hot Topic” and “Risky” on Youtube. Hours before her murder she posted on social media about her latest music and was said to be working on a collaboration with Ohio rapper Trippie Redd
Arrest Made in Connection with the Murder of Boog The Bandit was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com