The Bijou Star Files: How About This For A Collab…Diddy and TD Jakes

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Diddy: We’re Bringing Bishop Jakes’ Sermons To Revolt! [VIDEO]

Revolt TV is expanding his content, adding inspirational sermons and messages to it’s growing platform. Today (July 12th), REVOLT’s founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announced that the network would be airing episodes of Bishop TD Jakes on Sundays. He shared the news on social media. See the announcement below. Read More

KYLE MASSEY WANTED BY COPS IN WASHINGTON STATE After Missing Court

A rep for the King’s Co. D.A.’s Office is calling BS on Massey’s attorney — telling us they never received any type of communication from Massey or his team, “Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket.” Read More

NJ MAN ON RACIST RANT NEIGHBORS BRACING FOR HIS RETURN …Amped Up Police Presence

The guy who unleashed a racist diatribe on his Black neighbor, and invited protestors to his front door will find more cops outside his house and a community on edge when he comes home. Read More

Mattel Launches The Naomi Osaka Role Model Barbie Doll

It looks like Naomi Osaka and Mattel have connected once again. This time they are releasing the Naomi Osaka role model barbie doll right before the Tokyo Olympics kickoff. Read More

DaBaby Has A Math Lesson With Young Fans Trying To Sell Him Candy For $200

Whew! DaBaby was out and about over the weekend and found himself giving some of his young fans a math lesson as they were out getting their hustle on! DaBaby spotted two young fans selling candy and looking for donations when he pulled out a bank roll to help them out. Read More

Chris Brown Hit With $1.5M Lawsuit For Allegedly Sampling Dancehall Song “Tight Up Skirt” Without Permission

It seems like Chris Brown just cannot catch a break with these lawsuits! Just last week, Chris was hit with a suit from a young women alleging he slapped her weave off and just a few days later, Chris’ housekeeper filed a suit alleging she was mauled by his dog. New documents reveal Breezy is now being sued for his 2017 hit, ‘Privacy’. Read More

South Africa Is Trending On Twitter After Civil Unrest Occurs Following The Sentencing Of Former President Jacob Zuma

When it comes to loyalty, that’s one character trait that many of us seek to find in people. It seems like the people of South Africa are showing that they have loyalty down-packed. South Africa is currently trending on Twitter after residents are steppin’ behind their former President Jacob Zuma. Following the news, he turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, July 7th, to start serving a 15-month prison term for contempt of court. Jacob received an order from the Constitutional Court, which is the country’s highest court. Read More

India Proposes Two-Child Limit Policy; If Couples Volunteer To Sterilize Themselves They Could Get Cash Benefits

India is suggesting a two-child limit policy to get control of its growing population. And couples who volunteer to sterilize themselves will reportedly get cash benefits. Read More

Dozens Of New York City Correction Officers Have Joined The NYPD

Dozens of former correction officers have filled the ranks of the newest lineup of police officers in New York City. Read More

Donald Trump Claims He ‘Made It Possible’ For Billionaires Jeff Bezos And Richard Branson To Travel To Space

Donald Trump claims he “made it possible” for Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to travel to space. Read More

Shooting at Houston Downtown Aquarium Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured; Gunman Killed Himself

Two people dining at a bar in Houston were shot, one fatally by a gunman who turned the gun on himself. Read More

Paris Hilton and sister Nicky would be on board for a ‘White Chicks’ sequel

Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild are open to appearing in a sequel to “White Chicks” after Marlon Wayans revealed that they were the muses for the 2004 film. Read More

Damon Dash must pay $300K after losing copyright lawsuit appeal

Damon Dash must pay an author $300,000 for copyright infringement, a judge reaffirmed in a new ruling. Read More

Texas Man Mistakenly Voted While On Parole, Facing 40 Years In Prison

A Texas man who waited more than six hours at a Houston polling center last year is now charged with two counts of illegal voting. Read More

Prince William ‘Sickened’ by Racism Hurled at Black England Players [Photos]

Prince William has addressed online racism suffered by England’s soccer stars. Read More

Doja Cat Asks For Fans To Roast Her After She Falls On Stage During A Show And They Did Not Disappoint [Photos + Video]

If there’s anyone who knows how to make falling look slick, it’s Doja Cat. Read More

Ben Affleck Spotted Hanging Out With His Kids And Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter

Ben Affleck looked to preemptively settle into the role of step dad during a Sunday outing to Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. Read More

New child tax credit payments start this week. Here’s how the IRS is trying to make sure the neediest families don’t miss out

Melinda Williams, a married mother of five, didn’t think her family qualified for the child tax credit since they don’t earn enough to file income tax returns. So the New York City resident didn’t pay much attention to Congress’ historic increase of the benefit earlier this year. Read More

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Lands 2nd Season Ahead Of Series Premiere On July 18

Ahead of its season one series premiere on Sunday, July 18, STARZ has greenlit a second season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”The season renewal comes amidst strong demand for the upcoming premiere of the third book in the growing “Power” Universe franchise. Read More

Jada Pinkett-Smith: Willow Inspired Me To Cut Off All My Hair! [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett-Smith is embracing her hair and beauty. Today (July 12th), the actress and TV host debuted a new hairstyle inspired by daughter Willow Smith. Showing off a low, cut fade, she captioned the post: Read More

Cedric the Entertainer To Host 2021 Emmy Awards For CBS

Congratulations are in order to Cedric The Entertainer , who will be hosting the Emmy Awards this year! According to reports, Cedric The Entertainer , born Cedric Kyles, will be hitting the stage as the host for the 73rd Emmy Awards for CBS. Read More

RHOP Newcomer Mia Thornton Reveals All The Plastic Surgery Procedures She’s Had Done: I’ve Even Had My Clitoris Worked On

RHOP newcomer Mia Thornton is emerging as a fan favorite for standing in her truth. Last night (July 11th) was the premiere of the highly anticipated The Real Housewives Of Potomac . During episode 1 of season 6, fans were introduced to reality TV newbie Mia Thornton, who is a wife, mother of 3, and a businesswoman. Read More

Shonda Rhimes Received A ‘Significant’ Raise – Inks Large Extension Netflix Deal, Reportedly Valued At More Than $300 Million

It seems like Shonda Rhimes is very pleased with her Netflix family and will be sticking around. According to reports, Shonda Rhimeshas recently inked a deal extension with the popular streaming service Netflix. The second deal has reportedly locked Shonda Rhimesinto working with Netflix for another five years and has landed the TV producer some serious cash. Sources claim Rhimes now has a “significant” up-front raise from the $100 million-$150 million initial contract she signed in 2017. Rhimes reportedly has multiple bonuses built in that, which could elevate its value to the $300 million-$400 million range. Read More

Rapper That Girl Lay Lay, 14, Says Kim Kardashian Made Her Remove Post That Included North West: They Invited ME To Their House! This Industry Sucks!

In a now-deleted post, she called out Kim Kardashian, for making her remove a TikTok video that included the reality star’s seven-year-old daughter North West. Read More

Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix To Give 20 Athletes $10,000 Each For Childcare As They Compete This Year Read More

Erica Mena Accused Of Trolling Ex Cyn Santana Under Fake Instagram Page

Has Erica Mena been leaving negative comments about her ex Cyn Santana under a secret page? Read More

Trick Daddy Gets Into Altercation with Woman Outside Club

Trick Daddy is making headlines for a confrontation with a woman over the weekend.

In the clip that has gone viral, Trick appears to be arguing with the woman. Read More

Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Killed After Being Shot 64 Times Shortly Following Release From Jail

Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot shortly after he was released from jail on Saturday night in an ambush. Read More

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Planning to Kill Ex-Girlfriend and Linking the Murder to Black Lives Matter

A man in Florida pleaded guilty last week after admitting to a murder-for-hire plot on his ex-girlfriend, and framing the crime afterwards on the Black Lives Matter movement, Newsweek reports. Read More

Kanye West Drops Pre-Order for Second Jacket From Yeezy Gap Collection

Like he did with the first drop from his Yeezy Gap collection, Kanye West decided to surprise drop a new item. A pre-order link for a new jacket in Black is available for purchase in Japan, Europe, and the UK. The links for those area will go live at 10 am local time. Read More

FDA Will Reportedly Announce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Warning Over Rare Autoimmune Disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a Johnson & Johnson vaccine warning after over 100 preliminary reports of a rare autoimmune disease have been detected, the Washington Post reports. Read More

TODAY IN HIP-HOP HISTORY: ‘BOYZ N DA HOOD’ PREMIERED IN THEATERS 30 YEARS AGO

On this day in Hip-Hop history, John Singleton’s Boyz in the Hood hit theaters across the country and became an instant classic. Read More

Pure Comedy: Yung Bleu Reveals His Big Sean Collab Only Happened Because He Walked In The Wrong Studio

When it comes to snagging big features in the music industry, it really is all about being in the right place at the wrong time–or in this case, the wrong place at the right time. Read More

LAMAR ODOM WANTS BACK WITH ‘HOTTIE’ KHLOE… No Disrespect to Tristan

Lamar Odom‘s thirsty comment on Khloe Kardashian‘s bikini pic on Instagram wasn’t a shot at her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson … it was LO shooting his shot with his ex-wife. Read More

University Hospitals: Transplant recipient got kidney intended for a different patient

UH has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) about the incident. Two UH employees have been placed on administrative leave. Read More

Cleveland ranks as the most stressed city in America, according to new study

In a WalletHub study of more than 180 cities, none were more stressed than Cleveland. Read More

Sorting out the confusion with the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer came out saying the booster is necessary, but the FDA and CDC were quick to respond that it’s not needed right now. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

