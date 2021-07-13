Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.

In other Black Emmy news, FX’s Emmy-award winning LGBTQ+ series ‘Pose’ racked up some nominations as well. The fabulous Billy Porter was nominated for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and MJ Rodriguez has been nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series. This will make her the first transgender thespian to be nominated in a major acting category. In the Netflix world, the critically-acclaimed drama ‘Bridgerton’ picked up 12 nominations which included Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor In A Drama Series for Rege-Jean page.

Of course our girl Tracee Ellis Ross received a nomination for Lead Actress and Anthony Anderson for Lead Actor for their Roles in ‘Black-ish’, and Cynthia Erivo received an Emmy nomination for her role in the National Geographic anthology series ‘Aretha’. Other nominations include Sterling K. Brown for his role on NBC’s popular drama ‘This Is Us’, Leslie Odom Jr. for ‘Hamilton’, and Phylicia Rashad for her guest appearance on ‘This Is Us’.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will air September 19th at 8pm EST on CBS and will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

