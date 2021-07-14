The Bijou Star Files: Victoria’s Secret Is A Drama Karen

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 14, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

VICTORIA’S SECRET WOMAN HAS WILD FREAK-OUT …After Being Recorded

Millburn PD — whose officers responded to the scene — has shed more light on what they say happened when their boys in blue touched down on the scene Saturday. Read More

VANILLA ICE Take it From a Cool Dad Like Me …NOTHING BEATS THE ’90S!!!

Here we are in 2021, but Vanilla Ice says the ’90s still have a tight grip on him, because he says it was the best decade ever … before computers ruined the world. Read More

RIHANNA LIVE IN MY BEVERLY HILLS MANSION …For $80K Per Month!!!

Rihanna‘s giving folks a once in a lifetime opportunity, because you can live in her posh mansion in Beverly Hills … if you’ve got a boatload of cash. Read More

DMX NEW MURAL UNVEILED IN HIS HOMETOWN

A new tribute to DMX is finally complete — a huge mural in his hometown of Yonkers, NY … and TMZ has a first look at the art. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER TROLLS CONOR OVER BROKEN LEG… ‘Ya’ll Got It Twisted!!!’

Floyd Mayweather is reveling in Conor McGregor‘s downfall … trolling the UFC star on social media and laughing about the fighter’s broken leg. Read More

Bobby Valentino Spotted Gently Placing Dollar Bills On Dancers’ Heads In Strip Club (Video)

Some people make it rain in the strip club and others apparently like to make their experience a little bit more personal. Bobby Valentino has found a new way to share his wealth in the club and it definitely has people talking. Read More

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away At The Age Of 75

We are sending our deepest condolences to the family members of actor Charlie Robinson. His team confirmed that he, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 75. Read More

LIVE INTERVIEW WITH BUSTA RHYMES FREE EVENT

Busta Rhymes joins the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a special pop-up interview on July 15th at 2 p.m. EST. The legendary rapper will sit down with Rock Hall Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, Nwaka Onwusa to discuss his iconic career as well as the recent release of his album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Media Support provided by 93.1WZAK, with on-air personality Sam Sylk joining as emcee. This free outdoor event will be held on the Rock Hall’s PNC Stage at Union Home Mortgage Plaza. Read More

‘Lovecraft Country’ Receives 18 Emmy Nominations Following Recent Cancellation By HBO

After sending shockwaves through the Internet following its abrupt cancellation, HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ was one of the biggest success stories this year, racking up a whopping 18 nominations. Critically-acclaimed shows like ‘Pose,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Black-ish’ and ‘This Is Us’ also earned multiple nominations. Read More

Masika Kalysha Tells Black Men Asking Black Women What They’re ‘Mixed’ With Is Not A Compliment

At a time where conversations about race relations and colorism have been frequent on social media, Masika Kalysha has a message for Black men about a “compliment” often heard in the Black community. Read More

Really??? Nivea Said Lil Wayne Swayed Her To QUIT Music Then Sneakily Married Toya—‘I Was So Heartbroken’

Singer Nivea is blowing up social media today for her raw and revealing interview with Kandi Burruss for Kandi’s “On That Note” Youtube series. Read More

A Powerful Solar Storm Is Headed To Earth Sometime This Week

A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers per hour. The storm is expected to accelerate and appear sometime this week, disturbing mobile phone signals, digital navigation systems, and satellite television. Read More

Class-Action Suit Filed Over Johnson & Johnson’s OGX Products

The hair care product line, OGX, has been sued after people claim the company’s products contain harmful chemicals that allegedly cause hair loss and scalp damage. Read More

Houston Cop Charged For Allegedly Brutally Beating Black Man During Traffic Stop; Victim Was So Frightened That He Defecated

A former Houston police officer has been charged for brutally beating a handcuffed man who reportedly defecated out of fear. Read More

MLB Commissioner Promises $100 Million To Players Alliance To Help With Diversity And Inclusion

The commissioner of the MLB is promising to donate $100 million to the Players Alliance to create diversity initiatives and bring more people of color into the sport. Read More

New Book Claims Donald Trump Wanted The Person Who ‘Leaked’ His Bunker Incident ‘Executed’

A new book claims Donald Trump said whoever “leaked” information about his White House bunker incident should be “executed.” Read More

Texas Attorneys Concerned That The New Anti-Abortion Law Opens Up Abortion Bounty Hunting

Texas has approved a new anti-abortion law that gives US citizens the right to sue abortion clinics, doctors, and anyone else involved in the abortion process. Read More

New York Legislators Pushing Against Chick-fil-A Building Locations At Rest Stops, Citing Restaurant’s Anti-LGBTQIA History

Democrats in New York are accusing Chick-fil-A of discrimination and are calling for the restaurant to be banned at rest stops. Read More

Zendaya Speaks on Being the Voice Behind the “Iconic” Lola Bunny, Amazed to Hear There is ‘Space Jam’ Controversy

Zendaya is young, talented, and fearless when taking on new projects out of her norm. Read More

Anonymous Buyer Pays $12.3 Million in Cryptocurrency for Rare 101-Carat Diamond

An exceedingly rare and flawless 101.38-carat diamond just sold at a Sotheby’s Hong Kong auction for a whopping $12.3 million, and the lucky winner paid in cryptocurrency. Read More

Legalization of Marijuana in Several States Lead to an 8% Drop in Opioid-Related ER Visits

A study conducted by the University of Pittsburg found a significant drop in opioid-related ER visits after many states legalized Marijuana. Read More

50 Cent’s GF Cuban Link Calls Him Out For Buying Her A ‘Small’ Purse: ‘Stop Playing W/ Me’ [Photo]

Don’t call Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines a size queen, but she clearly was expecting more when her boyfriend, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, told her that he got her a brand new bag. Read More

Dr. Cornel West Resigns from Harvard Over Tenure Dispute, Discrimination [Photo]

Professor, public intellectual and progressive activist Dr. Cornel West, resigned from Harvard after a tenure dispute and accused the university of “spiritual rot” in a letter posted to his Twitter on Monday. Read More

DaBaby is Being Criticized After Reprimanding Candy-Selling Kids Who Tried To ‘Finesse’ Him [Photos + Video]

DaBaby was almost at the center of a heartwarming video about generous rappers being kind to their fans, but after he noticed some hustle tactics, he quickly veered off that conventional script and opted for a harsh lesson instead. Read More

Kylie Jenner Announces Daughter Stormi, 3, Is Soon Launching A ‘Secret Brand’: She Has Her Own Office Where She Gets All Her Business Done

At just 3 years old, it looks like Stormi Webster is gearing up to follow in her mother’s footsteps! Read More

Emmy Nominations 2021: Sterling K. Brown, Regé-Jean Page, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson, Uzo Aduba, Billy Porter, Michaela Coel & More Receive Nods

The Emmy Awards are just weeks away and the nominations are officially in! Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Confronts Online Hate She Receives Over Her Appearance: Y’all Are So Miserable

Snoop Dogg’s daughter is confronting social media trolls who have negative things to say about how she looks. Read More

Gayle King Will Ban Unvaccinated Family Members From Her Thanksgiving Vacation: That’s How Strongly I’m Taking The Situation

Gayle King is not playing around when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine! Read More

SUMMER WALKER SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING RUMORS SHE NEGLECTS HER CHILD

Summer Walker has been taking a lot of backlash lately when it comes to her motherhood. Recently, the “Body” singer made headlines after fans accused the singer of her baby being malnourished. Read More

SOURCE SPORTS: JAKE PAUL AND TYRON WOODLEY FIGHT SET FOR CLEVELAND

The anticipated match-up between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has a location. The fight reportedly set for August 29, will hit the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This would be a homecoming fight for Paul. Read More

JUVENILE ADDRESSES THE CRITICS OF “VAX THAT THANG UP”

When Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” turned into “Vaxx That Thang Up,” the Internet had a field day. Juvenile received some heat for touching the classic and turning it into a vaccination support song, Read More

SOURCE SPORTS: LEBRON JAMES REVEALS THE FUTURE WITH THE LAKERS

LeBron James’ career has led him to Cleveland, Miami, back to Cleveland, and his current franchise the Los Angeles Lakers. With his contract set to wrap up in LA in 2023, King James let the Lake Show know that he does not plan to go anywhere. Read More

21 SAVAGE CHANGE OF HEART SPEAKS OUT AGAINST VIOLENCE

Even though the Atlanta rapper carries the name of 21 Savage, he is hoping for a savage-less world. In a tweet, the Slaughter Gang artist sent his up lifting message across his 4.3 million followers. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION INVITES HER HOTTIES TO SEE HER GRADUATE

Megan Thee Stallion wants her Hotties to witness her graduate college. Read More

A Mac & Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream Now Exists Thanks to Kraft and Van Leeuwen

Kraft announced Tuesday that the company has partnered with New York’s Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a mac and cheese-flavored ice cream as a unique way of celebrating National Macaroni & Cheese Day on July 14. Read More

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON OFFERED $250K GIG WITH VAPE CO. …Test Our Product!!!

Sha’Carri Richardson is missing one golden opportunity at the Olympics, but that’s now opened the door to a very green opportunity … and yeah, that’s a double entendre. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV AND BOOSIE WE SQUASHED OUR BEEF …Now It’s Podcast Time!!!

Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz are moving past their online feud, and the proof is in their face-to-face meeting … for a podcast. Read More

EXCLUSIVE SCOTTIE PIPPEN RENTING OUT CHICAGO HOME TO FANS… For Olympics Watch Parties

Forget watching the Tokyo Olympics at a bar — Scottie Pippen is offering fans a WAY cooler watch party option … his own Chicago home!!! Read More

KENNY ‘BABYFACE’ EDMONDS CALLING IT QUITS WITH WIFE After 7 Years Of Marriage

Singer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage. Read More

CARDI B OFF THE HOOK IN BLOGGER’S SUIT …Still Taking Her to Trial, Though

Cardi B scored a legal victory in her ongoing battle with a blogger — a judge just tossed the blogger’s countersuit against the rapper. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

