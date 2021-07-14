LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Emmy nominations dropped yesterday and it was a loaded list! Disney led the pack with 146 nominations, HBO with 130 nominations, and Netflix with 139 nominations. Oprah was nominated for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but Beyonce’ was not. The BeyHive called a boycott of the show because she submitted the visual for 12 different categories and didn’t get nominated for any.

T-Pain is also complaining about the lack of creativity and originality in the industry. He went off about rap names with “Lil” and “Baby” and says he’s tired of seeing the same thing. Hear these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

Hot Spot: The BeyHive Calls To Boycott The Emmys & T-Pain Rants About Originality In Music [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com