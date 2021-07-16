The Bijou Star Files: Sherri Shepherd Wants Her $50, Safaree Wants $50K!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Says Jamie Foxx Owes Her $50 for a Haircut Back in the ’90s

Sherri Shepherd is calling Jamie Foxx out for an old deal they had back in the 90s — apparently he owes her $50 for a haircut. Still. Read More

SAFAREE CLAIMS ERICA MENA TRASHED HIS GEAR …I Want $50K for Damaged Property!!!

Safaree and Erica Mena‘s bitter divorce has gone from mudslinging to bleach pouring … according to Safaree, who claims she destroyed his expensive sneakers and motorbikes. Read More

J LO & BEN PDA WHILE MANSION HUNTING IN L.A…. Scoping $65 Mil Pad???

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez like it, and they’re about to put a ring on it — a housekey ring … because the couple’s jumping to the house hunting stage of their reunion!! Read More

RICHARD SHERMAN RELEASED FROM JAIL WITHOUT BAIL… Judge Says NFL Star Is ‘Pillar In This Community’

Richard Sherman has finally been released from jail … a judge just let him out without bail while his criminal case plays out — calling the NFL star a “pillar in this community.”.. Read More

LIL DURK SHOOTOUT IN HIS GEORGIA HOME …Suspects Flee the Scene

Lil Durk got a rude awakening, when some people busted into his home and exchanged gunfire with him and his girlfriend … this according to law enforcement. Read More

MAC AND CHEESE ICE CREAM SELLS OUT IN ONE HOUR!!!

Macaroni and cheese and ice cream — 2 great tastes that, apparently, go great together — because the, umm … unique flavor sold out in just 60 minutes!!! Read More

LAMAR ODOM SUED YOU OWE U$ FOR THAT CHEVY SUBURBAN!!!

A rep for Lamar tells us, “This was not his car, it was purchased for his ex. The courts are doing what they have to do.” Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES & BRITTANY HOOK UP BRIDAL PARTY W/ INSANE GIFTS… Rolexes & Cartier Bracelets!!!

How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews ask their best pals to be in their wedding?? Read More

ENGLAND SOCCER 4 ARRESTED FOR RACIALLY ABUSING PLAYERS… Police Vow To Find More

British police say they’ve arrested 4 people for racially abusing Black England soccer players following the team’s Euro 2020 loss … and officials say the hunt for more is nowhere near over. Read More

‘RHONY’ EBONI K. WILLIAMS RACIAL STORYLINES AREN’T TO BLAME For Our Poor Ratings!!!

Eboni just appeared to send a message to some of her fellow housewives, saying … “These deranged bigots are just mad AF that their days of dominance are coming to an end.” Read More

COPS: DWAYNE HASKINS NFL QB SUFFERED ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ INJURIES… After Alleged Fight With Wife

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins suffered “substantial” injuries — including a knocked-out tooth — after his wife allegedly hit him during an altercation in Las Vegas … this according to cops. Read More

SPELLING BEE CHAMP ZAILA BRING ON WHITE HOUSE VISIT …Your Move, Prez Biden!!!

Zaila Avant-garde‘s on the roller coaster of a lifetime after winning the National Spelling Bee, and her next stop just might be 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — we just hope it goes smoother than her NYC visit. Read More

Social Media Debates Over Viral Tweet Comparing Singer Snoh Aalegra To R&B Legend Sade

If there is one thing social media loves to do, it’s sparking an intense debate that goes viral—and that’s exactly what happened when someone compared singer Snoh Aalegra to the legendary Sade. In a tweet that quickly spread like wildfire, many chimed in with their take on whether or not Snoh Aalegra is this generation’s Sade. Read More

Rubi Rose Trends After XXL Dropped The 2021 Freshman Class Cypher (Video)

Get it, girl! It’s rare when folks on the Internet have a change of heart after publicly calling out any artist they feel makes music that is not up to par. Today Rubi Rose started to trend after she was featured in XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class Cypher. Rubi, along with Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, and Pooh Shiesty, brought the heat and bars, leaving the folks on the innanet with no other choice than to discuss what they heard. Read More

Dictionary.com Adds More Than 300 Words To Their Site Including ‘Y’all,’ ‘Zaddy,’ and ‘Aunt Jemima’

The next time someone tries to say “y’all,” “yeet” or “zaddy” isn’t a word, go ahead and pull up Dictionary.com on them! The online source for everything words has reportedly added more than 300 words and updated definitions to their catalogue. According to CNN, this round of additions features terms related to “Covid-19 pandemic, race, technology and pop culture.” Read More

Two Employees Are Placed On Administrative Leave After Cleveland Hospital Accidentally Gives A Transplant Patient The Kidney Intended For Another Patient

You would hope that when you are admitted to a hospital, you could place your trust in the healthcare professionals to carry out their job safely and effectively. However, the attention is on one hospital in the Cleveland area after a transplant patient received a kidney intended for another patient. Read More

Los Angeles County Officially Reinstates Mask Mandates Regardless Of Vaccination Status As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

If you’re a Los Angeles resident, get ready to stock up on masks once again because the city has just announced that mask mandates will be back in place whether you’re vaccinated or not. In response to the rising COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County officials have formally decided that residents are required to wear masks when in public. Read More

Kaiser Permanente Is Doing An Investigation After Viral Video Captures Hispanic Karen Racially Profiling A Black Man Outside Of Walmart

Here we go again. The “Karen’s” are outside and cuttin’ up, and it’s all getting caught on camera. After an incident in a New Jersey Victoria’s Secret store went viral, another video has popped up of an incident in Southern California with a Hispanic “Karen” being racist, loud, and wrong. Unfortunately, today a Black man shared his experience with a Karen who racially profiled him at a Walmart in Moreno Valley. Read More

George Floyd Mural Vandalized At The Laugh Factory For The Fifth Time

A mural painted on the outside of Hollywood’s The Laugh Factory has been vandalized. Read More

Panda Express Introduces Vegan Orange Chicken

Panda Express has officially launched the first vegan option on its menu: meatless orange chicken. Read More

Video Games Could Be Available on Netflix Within the Next Year

Netflix might be giving us video games within the next year. Read More

Leaked Report Appears to Show Putin’s Alleged Plot to Get Trump in the White House

Newly leaked Kremlin documents appear to show Vladimir Putin’s plot to get Trump in the White House, claiming the Russian leader personally authorized an operation by secret spy agencies to support a “mentally unstable” Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election. Read More

Bill Cosby Wants Pennsylvania to Pay Him for His Time Behind Bars

Bill Cosby is out of prison and back in his bag after being released on a technicality. The comedian is taking aim at the state of Pennsylvania, believing that he is owed money for what he calls a wrongful imprisonment. Read More

Woman Accused of Helping Her Boyfriend Murder and Dismember Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Indicted on 11 Counts

Cecily Aguilar, the 22-year-old girlfriend of Specialist Aaron Robinson—the main suspect in Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s gruesome death—faces an 11-count indictment for her alleged role in concealing Guillen’s murder. Read More

White Man Arrested in Georgia for Allegedly Beating Black Teen With a Belt

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenager and beating him with a belt in Carroll County, Georgia. The bizarre incident happened in front of the teenager’s aunt’s home while playing basketball with his cousins. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Says His Extravagant Valentine’s Day Surprise for Lori Harvey was Due to “a Lot of Pent-up Romance”

Who remembers quarantine life? Or who doesn’t? Our social lives were affected by it one way or another. Weekly happy hours were no longer, ‘girls night out’ became ‘girls night in’ and we all turned to “Club Quarantine” when our go-to spots shut down. What’s more, with “outside” being restricted, we all had to get creative especially for dates and romance. Read More

Parents Reunited With Abducted Son 24 Years After His Disappearance

The parents of a boy abducted outside their Eastern China home in 1997 were finally reunited with their son on Sunday. Read More

Reporter Catt Sadler Battling COVID-19 Delta Strain Despite Being Vaccinated

Despite outside being open, entertainment reporter Catt Sadler reminds us that COVID-19 is very real after testing positive for the new strain despite being fully vaccinated. Read More

Police Seize $41 Million Worth of Cocaine Disguised as Charcoal

A bunch of cocaine disguised as charcoal with a potential street value of up to 35 million euros ($41.4 million) has been seized in a joint operation between Irish and Dutch authorities. Read More

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Working On A Music Project, Speculated To Be An EP

Sy’rai Smith, Brandy‘s daughter, may be gearing up to follow in her mother’s musical footsteps! Read More

Mike Jones Begins Trending After A Fan Unexpectedly Begins Rapping ‘Still Tippin” In Viral Video [WATCH]

It seems like Mike Jones has fans in all places! Recently, a video began circulating of a person asking bystanders for their advice of how to get out of the hood. During one such interaction, a man in a Texas Tech polo approaches and asks what the question is. Upon hearing the subject of the interview, he responds: Read More

Cyn Santana Responds To Allegations That Erica Mena Trolled Her Using A Fake Instagram Page: That’s Weird, I Just Gotta Pray For That

Cyn Santana sends prayers to Erica Mena as she responds to claims that Erica Mena trolled her using a fake Instagram account. Read More

School Bus Driver Sued After Footage Showed Her Dragging 6-Year-Old Caught in Door for 1,000 Feet

Former Louisville, Kentucky school bus driver Melinda Sanders is facing a lawsuit after a video showed her dragging a 6-year-old girl who got stuck in the doors of the bus. Read More

Ex Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Planting Drugs During at Traffic Stops

An ex-Florida sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for planting drugs during traffic stops and then arresting the drivers, Read More

Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Read More

The Weeknd Part of $2 Million Investment in Personalized Song Company Songfinch

The Weeknd and several other wealthy investors have just put over $2 million into a company that makes personalized songs for users. Read More

Michael Jordan’s Original ‘Space Jam’ Shoe up for Auction

In addition to all the new styles dropping from Nike and Converse this week coinciding with the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, there’s also another “Space Jam” sneaker up for grabs, but this one is going to cost considerably more than your usual drop. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

COURTNEY STODDEN CHRISSY’S A BULLY PLAYING THE VICTIM

Courtney Stodden is tired of Chrissy Teigen talking like she’s a victim of cancel culture — they say she’s really just a bully trying to score sympathy points. Read More

LUENELL KEEP YOUR ASS AT HOME, COSBY!!! Or Risk Prison, Like O.J. Did

Luenell has some pretty simple advice for Bill Cosby — just say “no” to a comeback standup comedy tour … unless, of course, he’s looking to end up back behind bars. Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS’ AGENT TENNIS STAR’S REHAB GOING ‘GREAT’… Targeting U.S. Open Return

Serena Williams is eyeing a return to the tennis court in just a couple weeks … so says her agent..Read More

Feds Use Instagram To Catch Rapper 9lokkNine In PPP Scam

The legal troubles for Florida rapper 9lokkNine continue to mount as the 21-year-old has now pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining a PPP loan. Read More

Experts Say Stretching Before A Workout Could ‘Lead To Injury’

Stretching before a workout could harm you, experts say. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: