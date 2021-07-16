Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew

Continue reading Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

[caption id="attachment_935837" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: DaniLeigh / Instagram[/caption] Well, that was quick. While it appeared that DaBaby and DaniLeigh were music’s latest cute couple, the Twitter streets are saying that the pair are split and the reactions are as unkind as you can imagine. The whirlwind romance looked to be strong with both artists and media figures showing each other heavily on the ‘Gram, but DaniLeigh has clearly moved on after posting the message “Officially Single” which, ironically or not, was accented with a Black heart. Of course, DaniLeigh has found herself the target of critics after teasing an ill-advised song titled “Yellow Bone” that seemingly put down women of darker hues. Further, some chatter out there suggested that the song was a jab towards the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s children, who is reportedly a dark-skinned woman. DaniLeigh was at first flippant towards the reaction fans had to her “Yellow Bone” track, saying that it wasn’t about race and that all colors have songs praising their skin tones. She has since deleted the video but returned to Instagram to make what some felt was a half-hearted apology, noting that she was just trying to express herself musically and have a little fun. To be fair, DaniLeigh was born to Dominican parents but she also showcased herself in several blonde wigs and other eurocentric looks that didn’t actually jive with those who felt she was cosplaying as a Black woman, or worse, as she said in her apology video, that she had a “whole chocolate man” in DaBaby. We’ve got the reactions to the breakup listed out below from Twitter. — Photo: Instagram