Maria More’s new segment is all about mind, body, and soul so she’s going to get you together! In today’s segment, she’s discussing how to shed that quarantine weight. Many times people complain about their stomachs and how hard it is to lose belly fat and Maria More is explaining how to handle that. She gives tips like splitting your meal, keeping a meal log, and more.

Mind Body Business with Maria More: Ways To Lose Belly Fat [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com