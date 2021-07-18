Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Nail Envy With Her New Freshly Painted Candy-Inspired Claws

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you ever need some creative nail-art inspo then look no further than Megan Thee Stallion because our good sis never disappoints. Whether it’s for a red carpet event, a music video, or just in her everyday life, the “Savage” rapper knows a thing or two about inventive nail sets, often rocking the most unique and coolest designs the Internet has ever seen.

Most recently, the 26-year-old rapper took to IG to share her latest nail art creation – a 3D, candy-inspired, multi-colored, French manicure set that’s unlike any acrylics we’ve seen before. She posted the new look on her ‘Gram with the simple caption, “New $et .”

“ Omgggg,” one fan commented while another said, “the stallion with the slideee.” And while we’re unsure if Meg’s usual nail tech, Coca Michelle is responsible for this look, fans did tag the popular nail tech in the comment section seemingly to give credit for this fire design.

This isn’t the first time that the “Cry Baby” rapper gave us major nail envy. In fact, every couple of weeks she takes to the ‘Gram to show off a brand new set, all of which feature hand-painted designs, crazy cool embellishments, and lipstick shapes – a trifecta that’s become part of Meg’s signature style. The best part? She never rocks the same look twice so we have an endless supply of inspiration to take to our next nail appointment!

Here’s another candy-inspired set that Meg wore in early June.

And then there was this rainbow, neon look that she wore earlier that same month.

Of course, we were absolutely loving this black and green checkered, Anime look that she rocked in April. “Demon $layer $et ,” she captioned the photo set.

And finally, we were obsessed with this blue swirl French manicure design that she wore in March. The blinged-out bracelets really set this whole look off.

What’s your favorite Meg nail art?

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Nail Envy With Her New Freshly Painted Candy-Inspired Claws was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

