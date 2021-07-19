The Bijou Star Files: A Car Jacker Gets Jacked

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 19, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Detroit Woman Drags Alleged Car Thief By His Locs After Tracking Down Her Stolen Mercedes-Benz

Bianca Chambers is going viral after she tracked down her stolen Mercedes-Benz and decided to put the paws on the alleged thief! According to Fox 2 Detroit, Bianca’s brand new white Benz sedan was stolen and not only did she find it, but she made sure the man who allegedly stole it wouldn’t steal from her again. Read More

VP KAMALA HARRIS MAKES ‘ROUTINE’ WALTER REED VISIT …COVID Concerns Swirl

VP Kamala Harris just went to the hospital for what the White House calls a standard visit — but some worry it may be COVID related, based on who she’s been around in recent days. Read More

WIZ KHALIFA SHARES HE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Wiz Khalifa Tweets that he is positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Read More

What’s the best pizza city in the USA? ‘Modernist’ authors have a surprise for you

It’s not up to you after all, New York. And Chicago — the wind has been taken out of your deep dish sails. Read More

5-Year-Old Boy Shot By “Intoxicated” Mother, Currently in Stable Condition

A 5-year-old boy was shot by his “intoxicated” mother on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Read More

Woman Breaks Into Dentist’s Office and Pulls 13 Teeth From Unconscious Patient

A woman broke into a dentist’s office, stole money, and then pulled 13 teeth from an anesthetized patient on two different occasions. Read More

Black tech entrepreneurs get $1 million boost from Pharrell Williams

Entrepreneur Justin Turk knew his start-up was special, but a $1 million prize from Grammy award-winning singer and producer Pharrell Williams came as a shock. Read More

Jeff Bezos is flying to space. Here’s everything you need to know

Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the planet, is preparing for a rocket-powered, 11-minute 2,300-mph excursion to the edge of space, capping off a month filled with rocket news and a bit of drama among the world’s richest people who are dedicating large portions of their wealth to rocket development. Read More

18-year-old customer on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket to be youngest person ever in space

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced its first paying customer, who at 18 years old will also be the youngest person to travel to space. Read More

Nevada Woman Arrested on Charges Including Breaking Into Dentist’s Office, Pulling 13 Teeth From Patient

A Nevada woman has been arrested after she broke into a dentist’s office, stole money and had previously pulled 13 teeth from an unconscious patient. Read More

Duck Boat Employees Charged With 63 Felonies Following Missouri Lake Accident That Killed 17

On Friday, a local prosecutor filed 63 felony criminal charges against three employees involved in the boat accident that occurred on a Missouri lake in July 2018. Read More

Quick Thinking: Mother Pulls Son Out Of Car During Attempted Kidnapping In Queens, NY

The New York Police Department [NYPD] released surveillance footage of an attempted kidnapping in Queens, New York. Read More

Charges Filed Over Disturbing Social Media Post Shows Juvenile Being Abused And Bullied For Being Gay

Cops in Atlanta announced the arrest of three people almost a month after a disturbing post on social media post was brought to the attention of investigators. Read More

‘Space Jam’ and LeBron James score a hit at the box office this weekend

LeBron James took his talents to the movies this weekend and came away with a hit. Read More

Report: LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and Adele are dating as the singer makes rare appearance at NBA Finals

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, is dating singer Adele, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on a late-night podcast following Saturday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix. Read More

6,000-FT RUSSIAN CLIFF 2 WOMEN SURVIVE TOSS FROM SWING …Overlooking Sulak Canyon

A video of two women being tossed from a swing along the edge of a 6,000-foot cliff AND SURVIVING might have you saying 2 things — thank God, but also … HOW?!? Read More

BILL COSBY CAMILLE DITCHES WEDDING RING …Rep Denies Any Trouble

Bill Cosby’s wife raised eyebrows by stepping out without her wedding ring — which she’s previously worn — but Bill’s rep says it’s just how she rolls these days, and not a sign of marital strife. Read More

DJ KHALED READY TO WORK WITH EMINEM, ANDRÉ 3000, & DR. DRE

DJ Khaled has been the king of collaborations in Hip-Hop for some time now. Read More

USHER Confession: Vegas s Him RESIDENCY DEBUT BECOMES SING-ALONG

Usher is officially playing Vegas — and the one thing we imagine he/his team are probably thinking now that show #1’s in the books is … why the hell didn’t we do this sooner??? Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: