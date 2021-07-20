Taco Bell Dealing With Nationwide Shortage of Several Ingredients

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most popular fast-food chains nationwide has been a source of comfort during the still ongoing pandemic. Now, it is facing a shortage all over the U.S. due to some ingredients and items that are not available depending on the location.

Taco Bell has announced online that some of different items that goes into their famed menu is missing for the time being.

“Sorry if we can’t feed your current crave,” Taco Bell, owned by Yum Brands, posted at the top of its site. “Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.” Fast food taco fans following social media and Reddit may already have heard (or experienced first hand!) about the drama of not being able to snag taco sauces or even burritos due to there being no chicken, beef, tortillas, lettuce or tomatoes on hand at certain locations.

Here is one tweet mentioning the Bell shortage:

As for when the shortage will end, Taco Bell and Yum Brands officials do not know as of right now and there is no official timeline as to when all of the ingredients will be stocked up again.

The chain did issue a statement to its customers and fans regarding the shortage:

“Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon.”

Will you still go to Taco Bell despite the nationwide shortage?

