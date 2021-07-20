CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured

The song from the Chicago producer and rapper will appear on his forthcoming 'DONDA' album.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

While the Tokyo Olympics continues to lose more big names by the minute, none was more disappointing than the ouster of track and field superstar, Sha’Carri Richardson. Although “America’s fastest woman” won’t get a shot at Olympic gold, she does star in a fantastic Beats Studio Buds commercial that features a new track from Kanye West.

The track, “No Child Left Behind” will appear on West’s upcoming studio album, DONDA, which is getting quite the rollout treatment with listening parties cropping up throughout the United States. The album is set to debut this coming Friday (July 23) and the song backs Richardson sporting the recently released Beats Studio Buds in the spot.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

The commercial and track debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pheonix Suns. And if anything the spot proves is that Sha’Carri Richardson deserves to be on the world’s biggest stage and, if we’re being honest, she’s still there no matter what.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

Check out the Sha’Carri Richardson X Beats Studio Buds commercial featuring new heat from Kanye West below.

Photo: Beats

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Warner Bros. Store Reopens In New York City
Director of First ‘Space Jam’ Movie Not Impressed…
 56 mins ago
07.21.21
Mariah Carey Performs At Fox Theatre Atlanta During the Caution World Tour
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Is Making Her Own…
 1 hour ago
07.21.21
In this photo illustration a Twitter logo is seen on a...
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…
 1 hour ago
07.21.21
TikTok Says “Relaxers Are Back” But Are They…
 2 hours ago
07.21.21
Exclusives
Close