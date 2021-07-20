Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

While the Tokyo Olympics continues to lose more big names by the minute, none was more disappointing than the ouster of track and field superstar, Sha’Carri Richardson. Although “America’s fastest woman” won’t get a shot at Olympic gold, she does star in a fantastic Beats Studio Buds commercial that features a new track from Kanye West.

The track, “No Child Left Behind” will appear on West’s upcoming studio album, DONDA, which is getting quite the rollout treatment with listening parties cropping up throughout the United States. The album is set to debut this coming Friday (July 23) and the song backs Richardson sporting the recently released Beats Studio Buds in the spot.

The commercial and track debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pheonix Suns. And if anything the spot proves is that Sha’Carri Richardson deserves to be on the world’s biggest stage and, if we’re being honest, she’s still there no matter what.

Check out the Sha’Carri Richardson X Beats Studio Buds commercial featuring new heat from Kanye West below.

Photo: Beats

