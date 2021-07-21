The Bijou Star Files: The “Black National Anthem” Added To NFL Pregame

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 21, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM WILL BE INCLUDED IN NFL PRE-GAME CEREMONIES

The National Football League will now be including “Life Every Voice And Sing,” the song recognized as the “Black National Anthem”, in the league’s opening ceremonies starting at the September 9 season opener, Read More

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 10, Models for OshKosh B’Gosh’s Back-to-School Campaign

A mini superstar! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 10-year-old daughter, Monroe, paid tribute to her mom in her first-ever brand campaign. Read More

Fauci and Rand Paul have terse exchange: ‘You do not know what you are talking about’

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky erupted in a contentious debate over the origins of the coronavirus during a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, prompting the nation’s top infectious disease expert to once again rebuke Paul. Read More

More infectious Delta variant makes up 83% of new US coronavirus cases as vaccine hesitancy persists

The more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. Read More

Costco reverses course and will keep reduced senior hours as COVID-19 cases increase nationwide

Costco Wholesale will continue to hold special operating hours for members 60 and older and vulnerable shoppers while the coronavirus pandemic continues. Read More

Post-Covid, office wear and other clothing get a rethink as we all try to remember how to dress

Every outfit I put together looks wrong. I have no shoes I like, no pants that flatter. After a year of sweats and Zoom-ready blouses, my pre-pandemic closet looks like the wardrobe of a woman I’ve heard about but can only vaguely remember. She wore tight pants! She liked belts! She jammed her evening essentials into a bag too small to fit what she actually needed! Read More

Vaccine mandates more likely once FDA grants full approvals, health experts say

The United States could see a wave of Covid-19 vaccine mandates as soon as the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to one or more of the shots, public health experts predicted. Read More

Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

Contrary to the popular perception that love typically sparks from passion, a new study finds two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as long-term friendships. Read More

Nursing homes can deadname transgender seniors, court rules

LGBTQ rights advocates said Monday that they will seek to challenge an appeals court decision tossing out part of a California law designed to protect older transgender residents in nursing homes. Read More

Yung Bleu Says The Key To Being Faithful Is Staying Off Of Social Media

Yung Bleu has been trying to look out for the young black men by sharing some of the gems he’s learned throughout his life and his most recent piece of advice has the innanet talking! As far as fans knew, Bleu was SINGLE, single, but he revealed he does indeed have a special lady in his life and shared the key to how he stays faithful. Read More

A Couple Getting Married Allegedly Offered Wedding Guests Better Food Options If Their Gifts Were More Expensive

A wedding couple allegedly offered the guests of their wedding better food if their gift was pricier. Read More

Trump ally Tom Barrack charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government

Tom Barrack, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, was charged Tuesday with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates for what federal prosecutors in Brooklyn described as an effort to influence the foreign policy positions of both the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the subsequent incoming administration. Read More

Three opioid distributors settle New York lawsuit for $1.1 billion

Three opioid distributors have settled a lawsuit with New York state to the tune of over $1 billion, according to the office of NY Attorney General Letitia James. Read More

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California for new trial on sex-crime charges

Movie mogul-turned-convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein was transferred to California Tuesday, bringing an end to his long effort to avoid or delay extradition to face more sex-crime charges in Los Angeles County. Read More

Here’s why Elon Musk lives in a rented, $50,000 prefabricated studio home in Texas

You read that headline correctly. Centibillionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX, the second-richest man in the world with a net worth of $162.8 billion, Read More

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Read More

Ice T’s look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to “What happens when you order a small Ice T.” Read More

Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

Taco Bell is warning that some of customers’ favorite items might not be available. Read More

Florida cyclist bitten by an alligator after falling off bike into water

A cyclist was bitten by an alligator and suffered severe injuries after he crashed his bike and fell into the water in a Florida park, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Read More

KHLOE & TRISTAN ATTEND TRUE’S DANCE CLASS TOGETHER …Co-Parenting Smoothly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to be keeping their word to co-parent without issue, taking their daughter to dance class as a family unit. Read More

FAT JOE CALLED BIZ MARKIE’S WIFE EVERY WEEK …For Year Before Death

Biz Markie had a partner in rhyme pulling for him and his family up to the very end — it was none other than Fat Joe, who provided emotional support like you wouldn’t believe … Read More

PRINCE HARRY NOT SEEKING QUEEN’S PERMISSION To Write $20 Million Memoir

Prince Harry reportedly waited until the last minute to let the Royal Family know he’s writing a memoir … one for which he’s getting a big fat 8-figure check. Read More

AALIYAH NORMANI’S ALLEGED SAMPLE HAS UNCLE’S BLESSING …She Would Be ‘Supportive’

Normani‘s “Wild Side” has delighted and surprised fans with its homage to Aaliyah … and the late singer’s uncle says she would have been totally cool with it too. Read More

BLACK GIRL DUO WINS INTERNATIONAL DEBATE COMPETITION AT HARVARD

Two Atlanta teenagers made history as the first Black girl duo to to win Harvard’s International international debate competition against over one hundred debaters from around the world. Read More

50 CENT CALLS FOR ADDITIONAL 6K FROM TEAIRRA MARI IN ONGOING CASE

Another day another dollar … at least that is the case for 50 Cent. The Brooklyn Hip-Hop mogul has been vocal about his ongoing case with Teairra Mari after the signer filed a lawsuit for revenge porn in 2018 after he allegedly posted a clip to his social media of the Love and HipHop star and her ex-boyfriend. After much back and forth, 50 Cent was rewarded with $30K from Mari. Read More

SAFAREE REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTION REGARDING NICKI MINAJ: “THAT WOMAN IS MARRIED”

The romance between Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj ended almost eight years ago. Since then, both Safaree and Nicki Minaj have moved onto different relationships, resulting in marriage. While Safaree Samuels and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erica Mena are amid a divorce, the two have recently welcomed their second child together into the world, late June. Read More

VIRGIL ABLOH SELLS MAJORITY STAKE OF OFF-WHITE TO LVMH, LANDS NEW ROLE

Virgil Abloh has received his seat at the table. The head of Louis Vuitton, fashion designer, and DJ has sold a 60% majority stake in his Off-White luxury to LVMH, cementing his spot as one of the most powerful Black executives in the world. Read More

KANYE WEST TO BRING DONDA EXPERIENCE TO ROLLING LOUD MIAMI

Kanye West has sent the internet into a frenzy over the past 72 hours and he is just getting started. Read More

TEKASHI 6IX9INE CANCELS UPCOMING SHOWS DUE TO “PERSONAL” REASONS

If you are still a fan of the rainbow-haired rapper, then you may be sad about the news that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be postponing a few of his scheduled performances in North Carolina and Virginia due to “personal reasons” and “court matters.” Read More

QUEEN LATIFAH INKS FIRST-LOOK PODCAST DEAL WITH AUDIBLE

Audible announced their multi-project first-look development deal with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s production company Flavor Unit. Read More

50 CENT TEASES NEW MUSIC TO DROP IN SEPTEMBER

These days 50 Cent is much more about TV and film projects. After 50 recently shot down any talk of participating in a VERZUZ, the media mogul is showing that there is some love for music left when updating fans on his Street King Immortal album. Read More

YG Reacts to Daughter Doodling on His White Lamborghini

Kids can be menaces when it comes to doodling, with YG’s daughter, Harmony, unfortunately taking her artistic talents to the rapper’s white Lamborghini. Read More

Joshua Jackson Describes How Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year’s Eve

Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to Joshua Jackson on New Year’s Eve 2019, just months before she gave birth to their first child together, Janie. Read More

Pregnant Cardi B bares her baby bump in black leather bikini

The rap superstar, who’s pregnant with her second child with husband Offset, took to Instagram Monday to promote “Wild Side,” her new song with Normani. Read More

Omar Epps reveals what he’d be doing if he never made it as an actor

Omar Epps feels blessed to have made it in Hollywood because he never saw himself doing anything other than acting. Read More

Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Operating Sex Trafficking Scheme in Los Angeles; Allegedly Lured Women into Fake Modeling Company

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to operating a sex trafficking scheme in Los Angeles. Read More

Man Found Dead in New York With “I Touch Little Girls” Written on Chest

It appears that someone might have taken the law into their own hands after a New York man was found dead with the cryptic message “I touch little girls” scribbled on his chest. Read More

BEN CRUMP TO PITCH VAN JONES ON LAW CENTER …After Bezos’ $100M Gift

Ben Crump says the huge stash of cash Jeff Bezos just donated to Van Jones could go a long way for a cause they both care about deeply — helping Black people learn the law. Read More

Florida Youth Pastor Arrested for the Third Time for Secretly Recording Minors in Church’s Bathroom

A perverted youth pastor in Pensacola, Florida, was locked up for the third time in two months after hidden cameras were located inside a church bathroom. Read More

ORIGINAL ‘SPACE JAM’ DIRECTOR Slams ‘New Legacy’ …BRON’S NO MJ, BUT THAT’S THE LEAST OF ITS PROBLEMS!!!

Joe Pytka — the director of Michael Jordan‘s original “Space Jam” — is going off on LeBron James‘ reboot, calling it an uninteresting mess … and that’s about the nicest thing he has to say. Read More

Tom Brady cracks joke about election denial at White House ceremony honoring Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers

President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House Tuesday in a ceremony that featured quarterback Tom Brady cracking a joke about those who continue to deny that the President won the 2020 election. Read More

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO LEADS MILWAUKEE BUCKS TO NBA TITLE… First Since 1971!!!

The Larry O’Brien Trophy is coming back to Milwaukee after a 50-year drought — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks just eliminated the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA championship!! Read More

Norwegian women’s beach handball team fined for not playing in bikinis

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team has been fined for refusing to play in bikini bottoms during a game in the sport’s Euro 2021 tournament. Read More

Simone Biles and rest of U.S. women’s gymnastics team skip the Olympic Village

The United States women’s gymnastics team won’t be bunking in Tokyo’s Olympic Village. Read More

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football’s most noted quarterbacks, was in critical condition on Tuesday following a bicycle crash in Northern California, his agent and wife said. Read More

AARON RODGERS DECLINED A 2- YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH THE GREEN BAY PACKERS

It appears Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are seriously heading towards a divorce. Read More

METTA WORLD PEACE TO TEAM USA, I CAN BE WATER BOY

Metta World Peace still wants to play basketball and would love a chance at a gold medal with Team USA Basketball. Read More

Rumor Control: Kontrary To Reports, Kanye’s New Music Doesn’t Diss Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ is generating lots of talk…Read More

