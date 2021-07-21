CLOSE
Black Woman Dies In Custody At A Indiana State Jail

Source: Steven Blizzard / EyeEm / Getty

A Black woman mysteriously died while after being shipped from Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana to a nearby hospital. Ta’Neasha Chappell, from Louisville, Kentucky died after she was taken by ambulance to Schneck Memorial Hospital on Friday. She died later that day.

Chappell, 23, was in jail over shoplifting charges in May with a $4,000 Bond.

According to WDRB.com in Louisville, Chappell’s father, Donte says he thinks foul play was involved “because she was the only black girl in that jail.” Her mother, LaVita McClain said “She called numerous times  over and over saying that ‘they are going to kill me. Get me out of here.’”

No word on the cause of death at this time.

Source: WDRB.com

Black Woman Dies In Custody At A Indiana State Jail

