Hot Spot: Fat Joe Pays For Biz Markie's Funeral + Is Young Ma REALLY Pregnant?! [WATCH]

In the late passing of legendary Biz Markie, his wife is starting to speak out more. Tara Hall shared that out of all of the people who’ve checked on her and the recently deceased MC, Fat Joe was the most consistent. She says that Fat Joe has always been there for their family and will pay for the funeral services.

In other news, Young Ma is denying the. fact that she’s pregnant.  A recent interview with Headkrack resurfaced that sparked the conversation.  Da Brat breaks down these stories.

[caption id="attachment_5097466" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption] Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died. TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the "Just a Friend" rapper: A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We're told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight. Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop's beloved human beat machine. RIP BIZ!

Exclusives
