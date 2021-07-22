CLOSE
Relm Diggie "Here We Go Again" (Remix) ft Sean Kingston, Bizzy Bone, Twista

Columbus, Ohio native rapper Relm Diggie gets legendary features on his latest song, “Here We Go Again” [REMIX].  As if the original song needed a remix.  To me it was already a powerful song with a strong message.

Relm attracts some heavy-weights for the remix!  Multiplatinum singer Sean Kingston, midwest speed-rapper and Chicago legend, Twista drops a mean sixteen, along with the legendary Bizzy Bone from the iconic group Bone Thugs and Harmony.

Source:  Through the lens of our youth we take a look at an issue that needs all of our attention. (It can all end…when we all begin!) #policebrutality #justiceforcasey #justiceforandrehill #viral #relmdiggie #new music #new video #SeanKingston #Bizzybone #Twista. Visials shot by @Artrugroup Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group   Released on: 2021-04-02   Relm Diggie · “Here We Go Again” Remix· Featuring: Sean Kingston Bizzy Bone · Twista   ℗ 2021 SOAR MUSIC GROUP, LLC   Producer, Executive Producer: Dreyfus Lindsey Producer: Slikk Musik Producer: Fedarro Graphic Designer: Sorea Borders Studio Personnel, Mix Engineer: Christopher “OZ” Billik Composer Lyricist: Damon Wright Composer Lyricist: Kisean Paul Anderson Composer Lyricist: Terrei Carl Mitchell Composer Lyricist: Byron McCaine Composer Lyricist: Fedarro Darrell Noel Music in this video Learn more Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium Song Here We Go Again Artist Relm Diggie Licensed to YouTube by UMG (on behalf of SOAR MUSIC GROUP, LLC) Music in this video Learn more Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium Song Here We Go Again Artist Relm Diggie Licensed to YouTube by UMG (on behalf of SOAR MUSIC GROUP, LLC)

[anvplayer video="4928748"] In the 90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony might have been one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop. Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone make up the legendary group who has connections to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group was signed to Eazy-E, who was a member of inductees N.W.A. The Group also collaborated with the Late 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. before their unfortunate deaths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMYAEHE2GrM It shouldn’t be a question if Bone will eventually enter the Hall that is based in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. It’s only a matter of when. Check out their famous collabs with Hall of Fame Greats below. RELATED: Rock Black Music: Beyoncé RELATED: Rock Black Music: Babyface RELATED: Rock Black Music Month: Ari Lennox

Relm Diggie "Here We Go Again" (Remix) ft Sean Kingston, Bizzy Bone, Twista  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

